Suneratech is Now a PEGA Registered Business Partner

Chicago, IL, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Sunera Technologies Inc. (Suneratech), a platform-led, full-stack, and multi-cloud leader helping organizations accelerate digital transformation, today announced a partnership with Pegasystems Inc., an American software company that crushes business complexity under its Pega Partners program. As a Pega registered partner, Suneratech will accelerate its digital transformation initiatives by bringing more agility to its growing ecosystem and identifying & collaborating with the right pre-qualified partners across a range of industry solutions and technologies.

This partnership will enable Suneratech to quickly meet its objectives such as intelligent automation, customer service, and 1:1 customer engagement, among others. Additionally, it will help the company to realize numerous benefits such as accelerated time to value, access to a growing marketplace for solutions, and stronger vetting and training to establish deeper client trust. Further, Suneratech can leverage Pega’s AI-powered software to enhance customer interaction as well as its low-code platform to rapidly build apps to drive digital transformation, increase customer lifetime value, and reduce costs.

Speaking on occasion, Ravi Reddy, CEO of Suneratech, said, “We are excited to be partnering with Pega to accelerate our digital transformation initiatives by leveraging best-in-class, cloud-based solutions to address our clients’ complex business challenges and improve their user experience. With this Pega partnership, we will empower more businesses to drive innovation that directly impacts their business results.”

Pega rolled out its Pega Partners program on May 4, 2021, to help companies rapidly accelerate their digital transformation (DT) initiatives. Being the leader in cloud software for customer engagement, it unifies intelligent automation capabilities within a single platform to help accelerate digital transformation across global enterprises. Pega’s low-code nature helps to reduce business complexity, resulting in quicker implementation and greater customer satisfaction. Pega’s cloud-architected applications are developed on its integrated platform that uses visual tools to scale and optimize applications to meet the strategic business needs of clients.