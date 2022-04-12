Mountain Snowmobile Will Record a Sluggish CAGR and Grow to a Value of Over US$ 1.6 Billion by 2031 End

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Recent global recession had severely impacted the global snowmobile market as these vehicles are an expensive indulgence that can cost thousands of dollars limiting their appeal to affluent sections of society.

Fortunately, there has been a gradual recovery in the snowmobile market in the last decade and this is largely linked to the cautious economic optimism seen in developed countries.

This has allowed the youth to take part in recreational sports activities such as snowmobiling that is also increasingly seen as an activity in which the entire family can partake. However, it remains to be seen if the snowmobile market can increase its influence in emerging economies.

Market Taxonomy Product Type Entry Level Snowmobile

Mountain Snowmobile

Utility Snowmobile

Crossover Snowmobile

Touring Snowmobile

Trail Performance Snowmobile Seating Capacity Type 1 Seater

2 Seater

3 Seater

4 Seater

5 Seater

6 Seater Engine Capacity Type <500 CC

500 CC – 800 CC

800 CC and Above Channel Sport Stores

Franchised Stores

Speciality Stores

Onlin

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/233According to Fact.MR, the global snowmobiles market is on track to grow to more than US$ 1.6 billion by the end of the forecast period, but will witness a sluggish CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Specialty stores account for more than a third of the revenue share in the global snowmobile market by sales channel and are poised to grow during the forecast period. The specialty store segment is anticipated to be worth just under US$ 580 million by end 2022. These stores are followed by the online segment with a revenue share approaching a quarter of the global snowmobile market in 2017. Companies actively involved in the global snowmobile market could seek to target North America as the online channel is predicted to be particularly popular on this continent

The 800 CC and above segment represents the most powerful snowmobiles currently available in the global snowmobile market. Europe is projected to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% in the 800 CC segment mainly because this continent has affluent customers who are less price sensitive and willing to pay a premium for quality and performance. This segment is dwarfed by the <500 CC segment, which dominates the global snowmobile market by capacity type. Companies may want to focus their attention on both North America and Europe as both are on track cross a value of US$140 million by end 2022, making them too big to ignore in the global snowmobile market

The 5 and 6 Seater segments of the global snowmobile market are comparative niches as most customers prefer snowmobiles with 1, 2 or 3 seats. The 5 seater segment has a revenue share of approx. 12% and North America contributes a third of this. A similar situation exists in the 6 seater segment of the global snowmobile market as well

1 and 2 seater snowmobiles are the most popular in the global snowmobile market and it is not surprising to see why. The 2 seater segment of the global snowmobile market is predicted to almost touch US$ 100 million in North America alone by 2022 with Europe following closely behind. The 1 seater segment is estimated to grow more in Latin America and APEJ but neither is likely to outpace North America anytime soon in the global snowmobile market

Entry level snowmobiles represent a quarter of the revenue share by product type segment in the global snowmobile market. Entry level snowmobiles could be marketed to customers in Latin America as customers in this region are more cost-conscious than their North American or European counterparts The report has profiled leading players in the global snowmobile market. These include Textron, John Deere GMBH, Bombardier Recreational Products, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Polaris Industries, and Arctic Cat.

