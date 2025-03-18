RPost Unveils Insights from Insurance and Legal Sectors: Email Security Remains Top Priority

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2025-03-18 — /EPR Network/ — RPost’s recent survey with The Florida Bar and NetVU highlights key email security concerns for insurance and legal professionals, driving innovations in its RMail AI™ platform.

Body:

RPost, in collaboration with The Florida Bar and NetVU insurance user group, conducted a survey that revealed email security as the top concern among professionals in the insurance and legal sectors. The findings underscore a growing focus on countering cybercriminal lures, business email compromise (BEC), and wire fraud risks.

Key Survey Highlights:

Email Security Top of Mind: 79.9% rated email security as a priority; 85% of legal professionals and 68% of insurance professionals shared this view.

79.9% rated email security as a priority; 85% of legal professionals and 68% of insurance professionals shared this view. AI Automation Interest: 59.6% expressed interest in AI-driven email encryption to simplify compliance and enhance fraud protection.

59.6% expressed interest in AI-driven email encryption to simplify compliance and enhance fraud protection. Proof and Compliance: One-third of respondents prioritized email proof, with 16% favoring certified proof of delivery and 13% valuing privacy compliance evidence.

RMail AI™, RPost’s flagship email security platform, addresses these needs by automating email encryption, providing timestamped proof, and leveraging AI to anticipate and thwart cyber threats. The platform supports HIPAA compliance and integrates seamlessly with Outlook, Gmail, and other web email services.

Emerging Trends:

Survey respondents showed increased interest in:

Preempting cybercrimes in progress. Gaining greater control over email and document content post-send.

“Our RMail innovations meet these demands, ensuring user needs for privacy, compliance, and security are addressed,” said Zafar Khan, RPost CEO.

Industry experts and partners shared their perspectives:

Rebecca Shigley , COO, Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina: “RPost provides an all-in-one solution for encryption, large file transfers, Registered Email™, e-signatures, and more.”

, COO, Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina: “RPost provides an all-in-one solution for encryption, large file transfers, Registered Email™, e-signatures, and more.” Frank Sentner , Principal, Sentwood Consulting: “RPost continues to innovate for the benefit of the insurance industry and beyond.”

, Principal, Sentwood Consulting: “RPost continues to innovate for the benefit of the insurance industry and beyond.” Lynn Albertson, NetVU Business Development Manager: “RPost has been an invaluable partner, educating and supporting our members.”

Discover how RMail addresses today’s security challenges in a webinar featuring RPost, Frank Sentner, and NetVU’s Lynn Albertson

https://rpost.com/news/email-security-tops-mindshare-with-insurance-and-legal-professionals