Scalenut launches AI-powered platform to assist writers in developing content in minutes

Posted on 2022-04-13 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Delhi, India, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — Scalenut, an AI startup by IIT alumni, today announced the launch of an AI and NLP-powered platform that allows intelligent content research and compelling content writing in minutes. Developed in India, Scalenut is addressing the $400 billion global content development industry. Scalenut’s platform is already being used across 50+ countries by marketers, content creators, businesses and anyone who wants to produce compelling content. Scalenut’s AI writing technology now comes with Chrome extension to improve productivity and accessibility. Scalenut is aiming to become a market leader in the content creation space, be it for research based SEO content, social media content and marketing copies. Titan Capital, First Principles VC, AngelList, Abhishek Goyal and other angel investors have invested in Scalenut.

 

Among the top challenges to content creation for marketing and SEO is intelligent research and thereafter writing. Scalenut’s AI-powered platform addresses both these by automating research on topics and following it up with content writing – plagiarism-free and inherently compelling. From research to final draft, Scalenut’s AI-powered self-serve platform covers the entire content lifecycle within minutes.

 

Mayank Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, Scaleneut said, “Scalenut is for anyone who has ever faced writer’s block and I think it includes almost everyone who has ever tried to write. The idea behind Scalenut was born out of how difficult and frustrating writing content can be. This is especially true for marketers, content creators, and business owners, who write with purpose. The Chrome extension we recently launched makes Scalenut super easy to use while boosting the users’ productivity. We are proud to have created a tech platform in India, which is now being used by creators across the globe, including India.”

 

Scalenut has been founded by Mayank Jain, Co-Founder, CEO, Gaurav Goyal, Co-Founder, COO, and Saurabh Wadhawan, Co-Founder, CPO. Scalenut is serving the $400 billion global content creation industry. For self-serve customers, Scalenut has two key tools – AI-Powered SEO Assistant and AI Copywriter. The AI-Powered SEO Assistant researches and creates high-ranking long-format blog posts within minutes. AI Copywriter creates content and ideas within seconds. These could include social media posts, Facebook content, sales emails, product descriptions, introduction paragraphs, catchy email subject lines, customer review responder and much more.

 

About Scalenut

Scalenut was founded in late 2020 by Mayank Jain, Gaurav Goyal and Saurabh Wadhawan. Scalenut is one of the first, and the best, AI powered content creation platforms for intelligent research, perceptive writing, and effective SEO. The company’s AI-powered technology assists content creators, marketers, businesses and anyone who wants to produce compelling content. Scalenut works the entire content cycle – from intelligent research to perceptive writing. Scalenut’s self-serve, easy-to-use SaaS content creation platform serves growing number of customers in India and increasingly beyond India. In September 2021, Scalenut raised $400,000 in seed funding led by Titan Capital, First Principles VC, AngelList, Abhishek Goyal, and other angel investors. It’s now looking to raise the next round of funding and is in advanced conversations with several US and India based investors. Learn more about Scalenut here: www.scalenut.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution