“Bookkeeping Industry Is Evolving Continuously to a Better Future”: Whiz Consulting

Dallas, United States, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — Whiz Consulting is a well-known outsourcing bookkeeping and accounting firm. Their recent conversations touched upon the evolving bookkeeping services for small businesses. The Senior Executive at their facility said, “We have been in the industry long enough to see its evolution from paper to cloud. Bookkeeping has always been a pain for companies because of its tedious and monotonous nature. The accounting and bookkeeping solutions have raised the bar for user convenience.”

The bookkeeping industry has always relied on entering transactions in a book or an automated system. Bookkeepers follow a double-entry system to record transactions. It ensures the completeness and accuracy of finances. However, it leaves room for errors, especially when the operations are manual and paper-intensive. Bookkeeping services for small businesses have taken a massive leap towards a better future.

Technology is evolving continuously to better humans’ lives. Where earlier spreadsheets, voluminous files, accounting offices, and a computer were prominent, these things have become non-valuable in bookkeeping. Cloud storage has benefitted firms significantly by offering access to anywhere, anytime, and eliminating paper. “The bookkeeping sector benefits from digitization as it attracts more people to join. Instead of low morale and dull employees, advanced skills and competencies enhance bookkeepers’ value. It reduces the stagnancy in adding bookkeepers,” said the Senior Accountant at Whiz Consulting.

The senior executive of Whiz Consulting shared the latest trends in bookkeeping for small businesses:

The advent of automated accounting processes and cloud:

The rage of cloud accounting has spread like wildfire in every world corner. Especially in the current times, their significance is felt more than ever. Cloud accounting automates routine tasks like a journal or general ledger entries, reconciliation, payables, receivables, invoices, etc. Multiple users can access and collaborate in real-time.

Also, there are specific solutions for particular activities for specialization and enhanced focus. For example, importing bank statements automatically for bank reconciliation, generating and sending custom invoices, receivables and payables management, etc.

Data analytics and forecasting tools:

Budgeting and forecasting have become one of the top priorities of businesses today. It enables estimating sales, revenue, inventory and plan production accordingly. Analytics study the patterns and derive valuable insights for industries. It helps in enhancing efficiency and managing risk.

These tools are helpful for tax consultation, auditing, budgeting, risk management, etc. Finance functions become more analytical and offer profitable solutions.

Integrations:

The bookkeeping software for small businesses with multiple integrations can streamline processing. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) standardizes transactional data by transferring numerous formats into one. These links can accelerate the accounting process and make the necessary information available on one platform.

Enterprise Resource Planning systems are favorable to large-scale enterprises and offer the following features:

Procurement

Order Management

CRM

Supply chain management

Inventory management

Logistics

Human resource management

Blockchains:

It is one of the newest trends ensuring security in financial information. It helps in asset ownership transfer securely and verifiably. It keeps the data integrity ad prevents fraud and manipulation.

Forensic accounting:

Since financial crimes are rising significantly in companies, forensic accounting enables preventing, detecting, and investigating them. They verify the financial documents to ensure no discrepancy and fraud. They can quantify the losses and damages through contact breaches. Risk management programs, litigation strategies, etc., are their core competencies.

Artificial Intelligence:

Analyzing massive data volume at high speed and accuracy, AI positively impacts the bookkeeping industry. It automates various processes like recording, terminal, renewal of contracts, etc. It optimized administrative workflows and processes, resulting in structural changes in the business.

