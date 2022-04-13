DLI-IT GROUP Is Helping Companies in the UAE Hire Better Talent with Its State-of-the-Art Recruitment Management Software

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — Dubai-based DLI-IT Group helps businesses automate their recruitment processes by providing them with cutting-edge recruitment software.

Courtesy of the unprecedented changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic in the corporate world, a majority of businesses are hiring a new workforce or are hiring more employees to expand their services. Managing recruitment procedures can be extremely challenging without proper software.

DLI-IT’s Recruitment Management System helps companies seamlessly shortlist candidates for different working positions and turn them into their contract-based or permanent employees or remote working team. Spotting the right talent for their company has always been a hefty task for UAE-based companies. A majority of these companies receive job applications and resumes from all over the world. Manually checking each one can be a time-consuming and tiring process.

The recruitment management system offered by DLI-IT Group facilitates the users at every step of the recruitment process and provides them with several recruitment tools the users may need when getting started. A representative of the company stated, “Our recruitment management software is focused on making your recruitment processes as seamless and easy as possible. It’s specially designed for people who have only beginner-level technical expertise, so you don’t need an engineer to handle the software! The most notable feature of this software is job portal integration. What makes our recruitment management software stand out from the rest is that it provides a platform to the hiring managers where they communicate and collaborate effectively, maintain transparency and ensure that they’re making informed decisions throughout theprocess.”

The company has a team of experienced software developers to understand their clients’ needs and design fully customized software accordingly. Their easily implementable software can help businesses reduce their time and costs, improve recruitment efficiency, and organize data collected from different candidates through seamless categorization.

In addition to recruitment management software, the DLI-IT Group also offers several other applications and software. Their software solutions are highly secure and protected, offer seamless integration, and can be accessed from anywhere, anytime.

About DLI-IT

DLI-IT Groupoffersstate-of-the-art IT solutions in the Middle East. They develop fully customized business management software for their clients, such asAttendance Management Systems,Project Management Systems, HR Works, Access Control Systems, and more.

Website: https://dli-it.com/

Phone: +971 4 351 3733 (UAE), +966 544 963 785 (Saudi Arabia)

Address: Atrium Center, Bank Street, PO Box 27287, Dubai, UAE