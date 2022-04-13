Africa Demolition Contractor Announces Plant Hire At Discounted Rates

Pretoria, South Africa, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — Africa Demolition Contractor, a leading demolition company in Africa, today announced that it would be offering plant hire services at discounted rates to its clients. The company has an extensive category of plant hire in Johannesburg available for construction companies besides individuals.

“We’re pleased to offer our clients these discounted rates on plant hire,” said Africa Demolition Contractor CEO. Further, he added, “This is a great opportunity for them to access some of the best construction and demolition equipment available in Africa.”

For over several years, Africa Demolition Contractor has been providing demolition services in Johannesburg, South Africa, and has a wealth of experience in the industry. The company has a team of highly skilled professionals who can carry out any demolition project, large or small.

In this recent update, the officials of this company also reported their broad list of plant hires supplies along with their specialities. Besides, they also added a glimpse of some of their hires rates.

Here is what they shared:

Tipper Trucks

Tipper trucks play an essential part during the construction process. Therefore, the African Demolition Contractors shared that they’ll be listing their Light (2 ton to 16 ton) trucks and Medium-sized trucks (16 ton to 31 ton) for Sale.

The specialty of their trucks is that they can be used to transport loose and bulky building materials efficiently around the project site.

Front-end Loaders

Loaders are used to move earth, gravel, sand, and other building materials. The officials said they have Cat 966G and 950 GC loading machines that come with a bucket or grapple as per your requirement.

The company also has some Komatsu WA470-6 wheel loaders at an affordable rate.

Excavators 18 ton to 130 ton

The Africa Demolition Contractor company has some Hitachi ZX130-3 and 130LC-3 excavators for hire at discounted prices. These excavators are ideal for demolition and construction projects. They feature an extensive range of special equipment that can handle various tasks.

Padfoot Rollers

Padfoot rollers are perfect for compacting cohesive and non-cohesive soils. They’re also great for asphalt and concrete surface preparation. The company has some Dynapac CA30D pave rollers at a discounted price.

To sum it up, the Africa Demolition Contractor is a one-stop company to hire any demolition and construction supplies.

For more information or to book a machine, please visit https://africademolitioncontractor.com/ today.

Contact Information

2779 944 3151

admin@africandemolitioncontractor.co.za

570, Fehrsen St, Brooklyn, Pretoria, 0011, South Africa

About Africa Demolition Contractor

Africa Demolition Contractor is a leading demolition company in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company has been providing demolition services for several years and has a Trusted name in this industry. The company has a team of highly skilled professionals who can carry out any demolition project, large or small.