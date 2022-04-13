CD Bioparticles Launches Organic Gold Nanorods for Research Use

Shirley, USA, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sector, CD Bioparticles now launches a comprehensive list of Organic Gold Nanorods. These Organic Gold Nanorods have a hydrophobic surface character and have great solubility in a wide range of organic solvents. They can be applied in sensors, solar cells, flexible optical polarizers and filters, spin coating, negative refractive index materials, liquid crystals, and security anti-forge materials.

As a leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, CD Bioparticles offers a wide range of gold nanorods with different surface coatings and functional groups in multiple aspect ratios. The available aspect ratios give rise to longitudinal surface plasmon resonant (SPR) absorption peaks from 650-1100 nm. CD Bioparticles’ gold nanorods have a variety of surface properties including coated, functionalized and conjugated forms. The ease of surface chemistry of gold nanorods allows conjugation with various biomolecules, such as PEG, silica, DNA, and antibodies.

CD Bioparticles now expands its gold nanorods portfolio and offers new organic gold nanorods. There are various new products in this release, for example, the DiagNano™ Organic Gold Nanorods, diameter 10 nm, absorption max 1064 nm. These organic gold nanorods with 10 nm diameter, longitudinal SPR absorbance max 1064 nm, are coated with proprietary organic polymer coating. They can be supplied as metamaterial and can be resuspended into a wide range of organic solvents. These nanoparticles can also be supplied in organic solvents, such as ethanol, methanol, isopropanol, acetone, DMSO, and DMF. Higher concentrations are also available.

CD Bioparticles offers different options for customers, including the new Organic Gold Nanorods with a proprietary organic polymer coating, soluble in maximum-range of organic solvents, PVP Gold Nanorods with a PVP (Polyvinylpyrrolidone) polymer coating, readily replaceable polymer for further conjugations, and Polystyrene Gold Nanorods with a common PS (Polystyrene) polymer coating.

These new organic gold nanorods have comprehensive characterization including UV-Vis and DLS, and more detailed specifications include:

Diameter: 10-50 nm, Length: 19-245 nm.

Absorbance (λmax): 550-2100 nm.

Concentration: 7mg/ml or 10 mg/mL, higher concentrations are available upon request.

Volume: 0.25mL in general and expected to be diluted.

“Our new gold nanorods are noncytotoxic (other than the solvent), and have a minimum shelf life of three months that ensures a settled test manufacturing regime to save you time and wastage. Our gold nanorods must pass strict quality procedures before they are released to our customers, guaranteeing impressive performance characteristics at scale.” said Dr. Robin J. Watts, the scientific officer of R&D department of CD Bioparticles.

For more detailed information about organic gold nanorods or to discuss your project, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.com/.

