Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Is Estimated To Experience A CAGR Of 16.5% By 2032

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global cognitive assessment & training market along with the historical data of 2015, estimated data 2020 and forecast data up to 2030 in terms of value (US$ Mn), according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global cognitive assessment & training market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on cognitive assessment & training sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from providers to integrators to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global cognitive assessment & training market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Cognitive Assessment and Training Report

  • By Component

    • Cognitive Assessment and Training Software
    • Cognitive Assessment and Training Services
      • Training
      • Consulting
      • Support & Maintenance

  • By Type

    • Cognitive Assessment and Training for Personal Computers (PC)
    • Cognitive Assessment and Training for Mobile & Tablet

  • By End User

    • Cognitive Assessment and Training for Healthcare
    • Cognitive Assessment and Training for Research Organizations
    • Cognitive Assessment and Training for Education
    • Cognitive Assessment and Training for Other End Users

This taxonomy prepared are confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited. 

Country-specific assessment on demand for cognitive assessment & training has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast, impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous cognitive assessment & training providers, experts, and integrators. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.

The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use applications. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global cognitive assessment & training market. Some of the major competitors operating in the cognitive assessment & training market are IBM Watson, Cambridge Cognition Limited, NeuroCog Trials, ERT Clinical, Brain Resource Company, Signant Health, Cogstate Limited, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. and others.

Key  Companies Profiled

  • IBM Watson
  • Cambridge Cognition Limited
  • NeuroCog Trials
  • ERT Clinical
  • Brain Resource Company
  • Signant Health
  • Cogstate Limited

