Automotive Digital Retail to drive the Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market: Introduction

Automotive vehicle-to-everything is the transmission of information from a vehicle to any object which affects the vehicle or affected by the vehicle.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a Sample@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15412

Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market: Dynamics

The growth of the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market is driven by increasing need for safer roads, lower fuel wastage, and lesser traffic congestion management. Moreover, increasing safety concern with energy saving fueling the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market.

Macroeconomic factors such as growing economy, rising disposable income, and rapid rate of urbanization as well as industrialization also driving the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market. Integration of value chain, increasing automation, and technological advancement are some of the factors trending the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market over the forecast period.

Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market: Segmentation

On the basis of vehicle type Commercial

Passenger On the basis of application Predictive Maintenance

Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics

Parking Management System

Fleet and Asset Management

Passenger Information System

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Intelligent Traffic System

Automated Driver Assistance On the basis of communication type Vehicle-to-Vehicle

Vehicle-to-Network

Vehicle-to-Home

Vehicle-to-Grid

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure On the basis of offering Hardware

Software On the basis of connectivity type Cellular

DSRC

For critical insights on this market, request for customization here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/15412

Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geographies, the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market is segmented into seven regions — North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America is expected to dominate the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market in terms of value, attributed to high demand for fuel-efficient vehicles across the region.

Western Europe is followed by North America in global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market, owing to high demand for automotive across the region. Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for significant revenue share in the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market, owing to high technological advancement across the regions. The Asia-Pacific is expected to register relatively high growth rate in the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market over the forecast period, owing to rapid rate of advancement in automotive industry across the region.

Latin America and Middle East Africa is expected to have relatively high opportunity for automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market players, attributed to growing economy and industrialization. Overall, the outlook for the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market: Key Players

Few players in the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market include Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Inc., Cohda Wireless Pty, Arada Systems Inc, Savari Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Kapsch TrafficCom, eTrans Systems, Denso Corporation, AutoTalks Ltd., Arada Systems, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors Company, Daimler AG, and BMW Group.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/15412

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com