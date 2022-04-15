Carlcare Launches #GoGreenWithCarlcare, Calling People to Plant Trees and Win Exciting Prizes!

Shenzhen, China, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — To promote an environmentally friendly future, Carlcare has launched the #GoGreenWithCarlcare campaign/contest to help reduce e-Waste and plant more trees to save our earth.

Before now, the recycling of old smartphones (for cash rewards) and other sustainable development growth have been set to protect the planet by Carlcare. And now, with the #GoGreenWithCarlcare campaign, the brand is calling on more people across Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and India to join this great endeavor in planting more trees to secure a greener future.

In the latest campaign, Carlcare said, “We CARE not just about our customers, but also about the society and the environment we’re part of.” and further emphasizes how to protect the planet, ways to protect the planet, and the importance of planting trees to save the earth. Partaking in the campaign also brings you an opportunity to win exciting prizes!

How to Join the Campaign?

The main aim of this campaign is to plant more trees and ensure they grow. And to confirm you’re indeed participating, you’ll need to make two Facebook posts, showing us your weekly plant growth using the hashtag “#GoGreenWithCarlcare”

And no, you aren’t doing all these for free. Winners will get exciting prizes up to $90+ from us. But first, here are the two entries you need to participate in and help save plants and trees.

1st Post

The first post runs from 25th March to 25th April.

Share photos of you planting a seed or sampling a tree on Facebook using #GoGreenWithCarlcare.

Invite your friends to like, comment on, and share your entries

Keep commenting photos of your plant’s weekly growth status under the post.

2nd Post

The second entry runs from 25th to 30th April.

Make a new post and share the following using #GoGreenWithCarlcare. a text of the brand and model of the phone you want to swap Photos of the final growth status of your plant A link to your first post.

Invite/tag your friend to Like, Comment, and Share your plant growth status (the 2nd post).

It’s that simple to save our plants, keep the environment friendly, and get rewarded. Do we need to protect our home the planet earth? Yes; save tree, save life.

What Winners do Will Get for the Campaign?

Participants with the most engagements (Likes, Comments, and Shares) on their posts will get earnest Phone Swap Coupons of up to $90. They can use it for New Smartphone Exchange (Phone Swap) at Carlcare.

How long does the campaign hold?

Carlcare will have the #GoGreenWithCarlcare campaign in four countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and India. The scheduled date is:

Kenya, Nigeria, and Tanzania: from 1st April to 15th May

from 1st April to 15th May India: From 25th March to 25th April

Carlcare expects all entries to come within the time range to get recognized and stand a winning chance.

About Carlcare Service

Carlcare is the official service provider for TECNO, Infinix, and itel phone users, bringing high-end, affordable mobile repair solutions to its customers across the globe. Having known them for providing genuine spare parts and reliable repair services, Carlcare has now ventured in to help protect our planet earth, starting by recycling old mobile phones to calling on people to plant more trees with its slogan, “Join us to Protect the Planet Together!”