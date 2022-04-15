Digital Therapeutics Industry Is Projected To Grow At A Cagr Of 26.5% Between 2022 And 2032– Fact.Mr Study

Digital Therapeutics was valued at $4.25 billion in 2021 and is expected to be up 24% year over year to $5.27 billion by the end of 2022 . The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% from 2022 to 2032 and reach US$56.41 billion in value by 2032

Prominent Key Players of Digital Therapeutics Market Survey Report:

Omada Health Inc.

WellDoc, Inc.

2 acres, inc

Livongo Health, Inc. (Teladoc Health Inc.)

propeller health

Fitbit Inc.

Canarian health

mango health

Noom, Inc.

pear therapeutics

Dexcom

volunteers

Key segments covered in Digital Therapeutics Industry Survey

By application type Digital therapeutics for diabetes Digital Therapeutics for Obesity Digital Therapeutics for CVD Digital therapeutics for respiratory diseases Digital Therapeutics for Smoking Cessation Digital therapeutics for CNS disorders

By end users Digital therapy for patients Digital Therapeutics for Providers Digital therapeutics for payers Digital therapeutics for employers



Fragmentation of digital therapeutics based on product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream feedstocks, downstream demand and the current market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches of each Digital Therapeutics player.

Various regulations imposed by governments on the consumption of digital therapeutics in detail.

Impact of modern technologies such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence and social media platforms on the global digital therapeutics.

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand in Digital Therapeutics

Latest industry analysis on the Digital Therapeutics market with key analysis on market drivers, trends and influencing factors

Key Trends Analysis of the Digital Therapeutics market and changing consumer preferences across key verticals.

Changing demand for digital therapeutics and consumption of various products

Key trends underscoring key investor funding in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of the major Digital Therapeutics players

Sales in the US digital therapeutics market will continue to grow steadily due to growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

The demand forecast for digital therapeutics in Europe remains stable as many countries like the UK, France and Germany focus on fueling growth

