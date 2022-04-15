Convenient and sustainable mobility solutions to be the centrepoint of the Automotive Actuators Market

Automotive Actuators Market: Overview

Actuators are mechanical or electromechanical devices which are used to control motion. They convert any form of energy usually electrical into motion. The effect is used in various industrial and scientific applications such as nanopositioning in semiconductor manufacturing, microfluidic motors and valves, etc.

Another promising actuator concept relies on charge-induced changes of surface stress. This actuation concept requires the use of high-surface-area materials such as carbon nanotube based materials that have been extensively researched for this application, but that may prove to be too costly and to difficult to load in compression.

The characteristics on which actuators can be classified are mounting configuration, output torque, maximum speed, maximum extension, holding force, enclosure protection rating and others. They have various applications in motors, cylinders, rock and pinion arrangements, ball screws and other components.