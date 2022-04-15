Single-Use Ultrasonic Probes Market To Stand Out Through Technological Elegance

The global Single-Use Ultrasonic Probes Market is there to grow at a noteworthy In Upcoming Years. These days, pre-empt process breakdowns by making use of AI are the ongoing trend. Regulatory compliance is also being adhered to using data masking. Personalized smart videos are being used to render proper member communication. These, and many such digitally transformative approaches are being followed in the enterprise as of now and the scenario is expected to remain the same even going forward.

An ultrasonic probe is a type of ultrasonic sensor used to image the internal organs with the generated sound waves. The ultrasonic probes generate and detect the acoustic signals. The received, detected signals are transmitted to a computer that creates an image called a sonogram.

According to surveys, around 90% of the diagnostic centers in U.S. and Western European countries have experienced a significant decline in the volume of ultrasound diagnosis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the patients are avoiding the visits to the hospital and clinics due to the high risk of COVID-19 infection. Thus decline in hospitalized patients and delay is expected to show a negative outcome on the growth of the single-use ultrasonic probes market.

Market Segmentation:

The global single-use ultrasonic probes market is segmented based on the type, material, application, and region.

Based on type, the single-use ultrasonic probes market is segmented as:

  • Linear
  • Convex
  • Delay line
  • Phased Array
  • Others

Based on material, the single-use ultrasonic probes market is segmented as:

  • Quartz Crystals
  • Lead Metaniobate
  • Lead Zirconated Titanium

Based on application, the single-use ultrasonic probes market is segmented as:

  • Cardiology testing
  • Ophthalmology
  • Internal organ examination
  • Fetal testing
  • Abdominal application
  • Transvaginal and Transrectal application
  • Others

Based on end-user, the single-use ultrasonic probes market is segmented as:

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory surgical centers
  • Diagnostic centers
  • Clinics

The single-use ultrasonic probes market expects to grow extensively over the forecast period owing to developed advanced technologies in ultrasonic diagnosis areas. The convex type segment is expected to lead the single-use ultrasonic probes market in terms of revenue.

By application, fetal testing expects to lead the single-use ultrasonic probes market. Ultrasonic imaging is the most trusted choice for testing fetal development due to its in-depth property and image quality with high resolution. Hospital segmented accounted for the largest share in the single-use ultrasonic probes market owing to the availability of advanced facilities and professional at the place.

Key players:

  • Sonotec GmbH
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Okondt Group
  • Sonotec UltraSonic Solutions
  • Zetec, Inc.
  • Arora Technologies (P) Ltd.
  • Defelsko Corporation
  • Baker Hughes Company
  • Gilardoni S.p.A.
  • The Phased Array Company
  • Tektronix, Inc.
  • Dandong JZXX Equipment Co., Ltd.
  • PTS Josef Solnar
  • Petro-Tracking Services Limited.

