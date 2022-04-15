Single-Use Ultrasonic Probes Market To Stand Out Through Technological Elegance

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ —

An ultrasonic probe is a type of ultrasonic sensor used to image the internal organs with the generated sound waves. The ultrasonic probes generate and detect the acoustic signals. The received, detected signals are transmitted to a computer that creates an image called a sonogram.

According to surveys, around 90% of the diagnostic centers in U.S. and Western European countries have experienced a significant decline in the volume of ultrasound diagnosis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the patients are avoiding the visits to the hospital and clinics due to the high risk of COVID-19 infection. Thus decline in hospitalized patients and delay is expected to show a negative outcome on the growth of the single-use ultrasonic probes market.

Market Segmentation:

The global single-use ultrasonic probes market is segmented based on the type, material, application, and region.

Based on type, the single-use ultrasonic probes market is segmented as:

Linear

Convex

Delay line

Phased Array

Others

Based on material, the single-use ultrasonic probes market is segmented as:

Quartz Crystals

Lead Metaniobate

Lead Zirconated Titanium

Based on application, the single-use ultrasonic probes market is segmented as:

Cardiology testing

Ophthalmology

Internal organ examination

Fetal testing

Abdominal application

Transvaginal and Transrectal application

Others

Based on end-user, the single-use ultrasonic probes market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Diagnostic centers

Clinics

The single-use ultrasonic probes market expects to grow extensively over the forecast period owing to developed advanced technologies in ultrasonic diagnosis areas. The convex type segment is expected to lead the single-use ultrasonic probes market in terms of revenue.

By application, fetal testing expects to lead the single-use ultrasonic probes market. Ultrasonic imaging is the most trusted choice for testing fetal development due to its in-depth property and image quality with high resolution. Hospital segmented accounted for the largest share in the single-use ultrasonic probes market owing to the availability of advanced facilities and professional at the place.

Key players:

Sonotec GmbH

Olympus Corporation

Okondt Group

Sonotec UltraSonic Solutions

Zetec, Inc.

Arora Technologies (P) Ltd.

Defelsko Corporation

Baker Hughes Company

Gilardoni S.p.A.

The Phased Array Company

Tektronix, Inc.

Dandong JZXX Equipment Co., Ltd.

PTS Josef Solnar

Petro-Tracking Services Limited.

