Sales Of Plant Based Dairy Is Expecting To Reach Us$ 32 Bn By 2031 End, Growing At A CAGR Of Around 11%

Plant-based Dairy Market Trend Analysis By Plant Based Product (Milk, Frozen Desserts, Butter, Creamers, Yogurt, Cheese), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By End Use (B2B Consumers, B2C Consumers), By Sales Channel (Direct Channels, Retail Channels) – Global Forecast 2021-2031

The plant based dairy market revenue totalled US$ 11 Bn for 2020, according to Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The overall plant based dairy market is expected to reach US$ 32 Bn by 2031 end, growing at a CAGR of around 11%. The demand for plant based dairy product will accelerate with top 5 providers holding 65% of plant based dairy market in 2021.

Prominent Key players of the Plant based dairy market survey report:

  • Danone SA.
  • Lactalis
  • Arla Foods
  • Chobani
  • General Mills
  • Saputo
  • Unilever
  • Kraft Heinz
  • Nestle
  • Bel Group
  • Muller
  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
  • Sahmyook Foods.
  • Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company. …
  • Axiom Foods, Inc.

Key Segments Covered

  • Product

    • Plant Based Milk (by Protein Source)
      • Almonds
      • Cashews
      • Coconuts
      • Hazelnuts
      • Oats
      • Rice
      • Soy
      • Flax
      • Hemp
      • Macadamia
      • Peanuts
      • Pistachios
      • Quinoa
      • Sesame
      • Others
    • Plant Based Frozen Desserts (by Protein Source)
      • Avocados
      • Oats
      • Cashews
      • Soy
      • Almonds
      • Coconuts
    • Plant Based Butter (by Form)
      • Sticks
      • Spread
    • Plant Based Creamers (by Protein Source)
      • Soy
      • Coconuts
      • Almonds
      • Others
    • Plant Based Yogurt (by Protein Source)
      • Oats
      • Cashews
      • Soy
      • Almonds
      • Coconuts
      • Others
    • Plant Based Cheese (by Form)
      • Blocks and Wedges
      • Creams, Sauces and Spreads
      • Shredded and Crated
      • Sliced

  • Nature

    • Organic Plant Based Dairy
    • Conventional Plant Based Dairy

  • End Use

    • Plant Based Dairy for B2B Consumers
      • Bakery and Confectionary
      • Snacks and Savouries
      • Ready Meals
      • HoReCa
      • Other Food Products
    • Plant Based Dairy for B2C Consumers
      • HoReCa
      • Household

  • Sales Channel

    • Plant Based Dairy Sales through Direct Channels
    • Plant Based Dairy Sales through Retail Channels
      • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
      • Convenience Stores
      • Independent Grocery Stores
      • Specialty Stores
      • Online Stores

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Plant based dairy Market report provide to the readers?

  • Plant based dairy fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Plant based dairy player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Plant based dairy in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Plant based dairy.

The report covers following Plant based dairy Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Plant based dairy market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Plant based dairy
  • Latest industry Analysis on Plant based dairy Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Plant based dairy Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Plant based dairy demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Plant based dairy major players
  • Plant based dairy Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Plant based dairy demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Plant based dairy Market report include:

  • How the market for Plant based dairy has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Plant based dairy on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Plant based dairy?
  • Why the consumption of Plant based dairy highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

