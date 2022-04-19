The Largest Virtual Conference in Response to Increase in Black Health Disparities

Philadelphia, PA, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — April is National Minority Health Awareness Month and Community Hero Action Group is hosting the largest virtual conference dedicated solely to health and wellness of the Black community: 2022 Pennsylvania Black Health Matters Conference. This conference is a free, week-long, (primarily) virtual, public event in which attendees can engage and learn from health experts. The Conference takes place from April 18-April 24, 2022. The full agenda and registration can be found at blackhealthmatterspa.org.

Black Health Matters PA Conference: Disrupt and Build Up

This year’s conference theme is “Disrupt and Build Up” because there must be disruption in the root causes of health inequities and the buildup of solutions to close the gap in health disparities. The purpose of this conference is to increase awareness of the importance of this month and offer actionable steps to combat against the growing health disparities that exist in the black community.

The event includes presentations, moderated panels, and lightning talks that address a range of diverse topics such as the legalization of cannabis, intermittent fasting, resources for adult sickle cell patients, and sleep hygiene. There’s even a live stand-up comedy show Monday through Friday at 5p, “The Laughter is Medicine Comedy Lounge.”

“It is tragic that health care inequities such as the intolerable maternal death rate are still trending in the wrong direction. Under-resourced outreach efforts in lower socioeconomic neighborhoods, a lingering distrust of the healthcare system, and inadequate bias competencies are a few of the reasons exacerbating this problem. The goal of this conference is to take complex diseases and conditions and unpack them so that they are easily understandable and provide attendees with the knowledge to advocate for equitable care for themselves and those they love,” emphasizes Community Hero Founder and Executive Director, Nicole Keels-McGruder.

Benefits for Attendees:

One Registration = Full Access to Week-Long Programming

Earn points to win prizes

Access to free comedy show Monday through Friday

The Ink Factory will be drawing on-screen to provide attendees with visual graphic notes for select sessions

Access to exhibitor booths that are “open “24/7”

Virtual Cook-along sessions Mainline Health Lankenau

Highlights:

30+ sessions in a variety of formats and durations (from five minutes to one hour in length

Recorded Messages from several 2022 PA Senatorial Candidates providing their perspectives on disparities in healthcare in the Black community

In-Person health-related community events in several cities across the state- “Health in Action Days”

PA Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson, PA Legislative Black Caucus Chair Donna Bullock, and Health Chair Stephen Kinsey lead discussion on the state of health policy

Video Drop campaign includes leaders from organizations such as Safiyaa Shabazz, the President of the Medical Society of Eastern PA, and elected officials such as State Representative Joanna McClinton

About Community Hero Action Group

Community Hero Action Group is a 501c3 organization whose mission is to empower and inspire members of the African-American community by providing innovative education and mobilizing resources to decrease disparities in health and wealth. To learn more visit https://communityheropa.org.

CONTACT:

Nicole Keels-McGruder

267-303-7851

contactus@communityheropa.org