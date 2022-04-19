GEMA’s International Poster Making Competition’22 is Now Open!

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — Pioneers of new-age education for young minds, ‘GEMA’ deemed open the International Poster Making Competition, 2022 on their official website. Participants are required to send entries in the form of digital submissions, hand-drawn sketches, paintings with any medium, and illustrations. The competition is divided into five categories, and the winner of each category wins 50$ in addition to a Trophy and a Certificate. The First Runner Ups and Second Runner Ups will also be awarded with a Trophy and a Certificate. Five additional inspiring and outstanding videos will receive a medal and a certificate. Every participant will get a Certificate.

GEMA’s International Poster Making Competition is an annual event for budding young artists all around the world. Posters as a type of visual art have become an important tool for advertising and promoting a plethora of causes. It is in fact a scientifically proven fact that posters have the potential to effectively expand knowledge, change attitudes and alter behaviors. GEMA believes it would be a relevant measure to utilize the creative thinking and aesthetic skills of young artists across the world in propagating different powerful messages. Students from Kindergarten to 12th standard are invited to participate in five clearly divided groups- Nursery/Preparatory/Kindergarten, Grade 1-3: Grade 4-6, 7-9 and Grade 10-12. The last date to send entries is 22nd May 2022, Midnight (UTC Time)

About Gema:

GEMA is an online educational platform that caters to quenching the thirst of curious young minds through interactive classes and creative methods. We offer academic courses but we also offer hobby classes and the likes taught by experts who are passionate about their field as well as about teaching them to your children. Any student who is 3-12 years old can join our classes. In GEMA, every lesson ensures effective learning using intensive lessons and teaching methods. It seeks to build a personality and confidence for your child based on the learning experiences.

