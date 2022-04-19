Oklahoma Heart Hospital Welcomes Patients, Families, and Team Members From All Cultural Backgrounds

Oklahoma, USA, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — At Oklahoma Heart Hospital, the staff is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The core values of dignity profess that everyone should respect each person and value their differences. OHH believes educating team members on cultural awareness will ensure compassionate care for every patient and family under supervision. Beyond that, OHH considers its nursing staff its best ambassadors and values their unique perspective on caring for patients from all walks of life.

To provide the highest level of patient care possible, OHH has worked diligently to upgrade the processes and streamline the flow of care. Their nursing staff has a significant role in this process, and collaboration is essential to success. Nurses provide compassionate and focused care while only having a maximum of four patients at a time. In addition, OHH wants nurses to personally get to know their patients and their families. That’s why OHH encourages nurses, physicians, and other caregivers to collaborate in setting the standards for excellence in patient care.

With OHH, Nurses have unparalleled opportunities to shape how the locations operate. The hospital’s 98% nurse retention rate indicates that nurses’ opinions are valued. While patient care is at the forefront of OHH’s concerns, all staff must enjoy their responsibilities and have the tools to succeed. With OHH, patient care is more than a job; just ask Andrea, who strives to positively impact each person in her care.

At OHH, the staff enjoys the best compensation package and work environment so that their team can focus on providing quality care to their patients while knowing that they have OHH’s support. Thanks to the hospital’s experienced RNs, nursing students can finish their final year of studying with a paid externship within the department. Students will get a unique experience and countless hours of hands-on training with state-of-the-art equipment through the Nurse Extern Program. While they participate in the program, they will be able to practice and apply the necessary assessment and treatment skills.

The hospital is excited to offer a compensation package that includes health benefits on the first day, access to retirement, tuition reimbursement, and more. In addition, a sign-on bonus is available for full-time team members on the night shift. OHH has many of these locations ready to receive hard-working, reliable staff dedicated to welcoming patients and providing them a care experience that no one else can’t match.

At Oklahoma Heart Hospital, patient care is more than a job. If you want to learn more about Oklahoma Heart Hospital, please visit our website at www.okheart.com. In addition, if you are interested in a career with OHH, please contact the Human Resources department.

Phone: (405) 608-3200

Email: humanresources@okheart.com

Website: https://careers.okheart.com/main/