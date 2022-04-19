Sales Of Recycled Asphalt Market Is Expected To Accumulate US$ 10.7 Bn By 2031

Rcokville, US, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR predicts the global sales of recycled asphalt to be valued at nearly US$ 10.7 Bn by the end of the forecast period ranging from 2021-2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5%. Demand has witnessed growth owing to rising petroleum prices across the globe. Recycled asphalt offers less use of resources leading to economic and environmental safety.

Historically, between 2016 and 2020, sales of recycled asphalt expanded at over 2% CAGR. Growth projections took a temporary dip amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, prompting the construction industry to cease operations in wake of imposition of mandatory lockdowns. Since Q4 2020, however, prospects have been rebounding, as rapid vaccination drives encourage resumption of key end use industrial operations.

Recycle asphalt also plays an important role in improving the performance and durability of road surfaces of gravel constructed roads. Along with durability it also minimizes road dust and misplacement of gravels from the roads. Thus, all these factors are playing a key role in spurring the demand for recycled asphalt.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Hot recycled asphalt to accumulate 60% of market revenue until 2031

Cold asphalt sales to register a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2031

Recycled asphalt for metal patch applications to surge at a CAGR of 4%

North America to generate an absolute opportunity worth US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031

1/4th of global recycled asphalt demand likely to be generated by Asia until 2031

Competitive Landscape

Bodean Company, Cherry Companies, Downer Group, GAF Materials, Lone Star Paving, Owens Corning, Pavement Recycling System, Inc., The Kraemer Company, LLC, Wirtgen Group and CertainTeed are prominent recycled asphalt market players.

In 2020 GAF Materials invested $21 Mn to build 400,000 square feet of space in Gainesville to expand business in Texas, U.S. The company plans to occupy the new space in Gainesville, Florida in around January 2022.

In 2020 Ames-Kraemer Company LLC announced ramping up of its major construction activities on the Twin Ports Interchange Project in Duluth for MnDOT (Minnesota Department of Transportation). Once completed, this project will enhance safety by eliminating blind merges and left exits, replace aging infrastructure, and better accommodate freight movements through the interchanges next to the Clure Public Terminal.

Key Segments Covered

Type Hot Recycling Asphalt Cold Recycling Asphalt

Application Patch Material Hot Mix Asphalt Temporary Driveways and Roads Road Aggregate Interlocking Bricks New Asphalt Shingles Energy Recovery



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Recycled Asphalt Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Recycled Asphalt Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Recycled Asphalt Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Recycled Asphalt Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Recycled Asphalt Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Recycled Asphalt Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Recycled Asphalt Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Recycled Asphalt Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Recycled Asphalt Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Recycled Asphalt Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Recycled Asphalt Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Recycled Asphalt Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Recycled Asphalt Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Recycled Asphalt Market growth.

