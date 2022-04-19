Skin Tears Treatment Market 2022 Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Starting with the overview of Skin Tears Treatment Market, it presents an overall analysis of the latest trends that are prevalent in the industry. The report begins with the description of the market surroundings and the analysis of the size and forecast of product or service based on regions and applications. In addition to it, the report also introduces the market competitive landscape among the vendors and manufacturers that contribute to the growth of the product or service. The company profiling and market price analysis in relation to the value chain features is also covered in the report. The data experts have examined and scrutinized the industry trends in the key regions. 2017 has been considered as the base year, with the forecast period extending to 2026.

Skin tears have become a common issue among people of older age as the skin becomes more delicate and drier and so skin tears treatment has become an essential criterion for further spreading of infection. A skin tear is a form of sheer or tears away that occurs when skin becomes very thin and intricate.

It is most often seen in old aged people as the blood vessels tend to be more atonic and feed fewer nutrients and moisture to the skin tissue. A skin tears treatment can be subcategorized into no skin loss, partial skin loss and total flap loss. According to one report published in NCBI, incidence rates of skin tears is ranging between 2.23% to 92% in long-duration care facilities and varies from 2.1% in men to 4.6% in women.

Skin tears are acute wounds that are commonly found in elderly people and also in the neonate and pediatric population. Rising prevalence cases in skin tear are one of the most significant reasons responsible for the growth of the skin tears treatment market.

According to 2018 ISTAP Consensus Statement, estimates of skin tear treatment prevalence in long-term care is 2.23%-92%, in the community it is 4.5%–19.5%, in acute care it is 6.2%–11.1%, in palliative care it is 3.3%-14.3% which indicates high growth in skin tears treatment market.

Increasing aging population is another important factor in driving the skin tears treatment market. Factors such as increasing the length of hospitalization, rising cost in healthcare expenditure may become the restraining criteria for skin tears treatment market.

Skin tears are resulting in trauma to the skin from friction, shearing or blunt trauma. Due to physical changes related to co-existing illness and aging, skin tears treatment is becoming very difficult. Proper usage of adhesives and non-adhesive products, wound dressings is utmost essential in skin tears treatment. ConvaTec has launched Foam Lite dressing which is a silicone based adhesive foam dressings that is user-friendly, light and versatile to use for all skin tears treatment.

Currently, silicone based adhesive foam dressing is leading the skin tears treatment market. With the advancement in technology in making more skin and user-friendly skin tears treatment products, the market is stimulating to have significant growth in the next few couples of years.

Market Segmentation

by product types

Non-Adherent Mesh Dressings Skin tears treatment

Foam dressing

Hydrogels

2-octyle cyanoacrylate topical bandage

Calcium Alginates Skin tears treatment

Hydrofibre Skin tears treatment

Acrylic Dressing Skin tears treatment

Methylene Blue and Gentian Violet Dressings Skin tears treatment

Ionic Silver Dressings Skin tears treatment

by factors

Intrinsic factors

Extrinsic factors

by end users

Hospitals

Home care settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

Geographically, skin tears treatment market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest share in the skin tears treatment market due to the occurrence of high incidence rate in skin tears and advanced healthcare facilities are having a high impact in overall skin tears treatment market. Europe holds the second position in skin tears treatment market due to increasing awareness among people about skin tears. For example, the European Wound Management Association has recently published modules on skin diseases educating people through the various campaign is driving the market for skin tears treatment.

Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa are also potentially stimulating the growth of the skin tears treatment market due to rising environmental factors, photo aging, chronological aging etc. are leading the skin tears treatment market. According to one report by International Wound Journal, almost 3.9% prevalence rate of skin tears was found in a long-term care facility in Japanese patients which indicates a gradual rise in skin tears treatment market.

Some of the key players leading in skin tears treatment market are: Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Advancis Medical UK, ConvaTec Inc., KCI Licensing, Inc., 3M, AMERX Health Care, Coloplast Ltd., Gensco Pharma, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, Covalon Technologies Ltd., HARTMANN USA, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc, Hollister Incorporated

