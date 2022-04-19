Global Canes and Crutches Market To Record Escalated Growth In Revenue During Forecast Period : FactMR

Rockville, United States , 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — Workplace equality regulations, observed in nearly 45 countries across the world, have had a strong influence on the employment opportunities for the physically-challenged populace. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labour, 18.7% of the total disabled populace in the U.S. was employed in 2017, up from 17.9% in 2016. The trend is gradually shifting towards developing countries of Asia Pacific. Governments in India and China have mandated around 6% reservation for disabled individuals, especially in the public sector, which is creating high sales prospects for players in the canes and crutches market

However, reimbursement coverage on advanced walking aids could create reluctance among end users towards the adoption of canes and crutches. Considering the impact of these aforementioned undercurrents, an exclusive report published by Fact.MR foresees the canes and crutches market to exhibit moderate growth over the following decade.

Key Highlights of Canes and Crutches Market Study

Provision of grants and insurance to disabled individuals, especially in the U.S. and the U.K., enhances the affordability quotient, thereby resulting in increased adoption of canes, crutches, and similar accessories.

Robotic assistive systems are viable substitutes, which could deter the sales prospects of canes and crutches to some extent. However, high costs associated with these novel systems could hamper their adoption to a certain extent.

Online availability of assistive systems is a prominent driver of the canes and crutches market, as discounts and deals are potent instruments to close sales. Sales through the said channel are projected to witness a CAGR of around 3.9% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Application of quad canes extending beyond disabled individuals towards the aged populace would continue to induce high adoption rates of canes. Sales of canes are expected to remain 63% higher over crutches and associated accessories during the forecast period.

Canes and Crutches Market – Assessment of Key Segments

Authors of this comprehensive study have classified the canes and crutches market into key segments for an in-depth study of the market. Categorisation of the canes and crutches market is based on product, distribution channel, and region. This detailed study also offers information about the incremental opportunity present in the canes and crutches market during the forecast period. Key segments considered while studying the canes and crutches market include:

Product Canes Folding Canes Quad Canes Offset Canes

Crutches Axillary Crutches Forearm Crutches

Accessories Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies

Medical Retail Stores

Online Stores Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Organic Growth Strategies to Outweigh Inorganic Ones in Canes and Crutches Market

The canes and crutches market remains consolidated in developed regions, while it stays fragmented in developing regions. Players operating in the U.S. and Germany have strong manufacturing and distribution competencies, which they strive to further improve through product innovation.

For instance, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare announced the addition of new sports ball cane tips to its portfolio, which boast of a strong grip while protecting floor surfaces from damages.

Leading players adopt acquisition strategies to gain reciprocal advantage, in terms of distribution network and technological advancements, with players operating in developing regions such as Asia Pacific.

