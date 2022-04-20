Sales Revenue of Fluff Pulp Market To Receive A Fillip Owing To Burgeoning Demand During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : FactMR

The manufacturing of fluff pulp is carried out through a bleached chemical process. For the production of several personal care products, fluff pulp is used as a raw material in the absorbent core due to its high absorbency. Today, over 75% of fluff pulp is used in the production of diapers. Fluff pulp accounts for more about 10% of the total pulp market, globally. This factor is expected to create immense opportunity for the fluff pulp market during the forecast period.

Fluff Pulp Market: Dynamics

Fluff pulp is used in personal care and absorbent hygiene products such as feminine care, baby diapers, air-laid & specialty products, and adult incontinence products. All these products are expected to witness strong growth in the future, and are expected to fuel the global fluff pulp market during the forecast period.

There are different fibers available such as NBSK and SBSK fibers, which are similar in length but their cell wall thickness and coarseness are different, which are used to manufacture fluff pulp. Fluff pulp has a high absorption capacity, and has the conduit to move any liquid. This factor is expected to drive the global fluff pulp market over the next decade.

The market for fluff pulp is expected to witness strong growth. This can be recognized by the fact that, some years ago, International Paper, a global manufacturer of pulp-based products, had a business segmented as 75 percent based on the paper pulp market and 25 percent based on the fluff pulp market in North America.

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1615

But the company’s portfolio has reversed to 75 percent based on the fluff pulp market and only 25 percent based on the paper pulp today. This drastic change shows the potential of the fluff pulp market during the coming years. The growing demand for baby diapers and feminine hygiene products in several countries is expected to drive the growth of the fluff pulp market during the forecast period.

Fluff Pulp Market: Segmentation

The global fluff pulp market has been segmented on the basis of material used and end use.

On the basis of raw material used, the global fluff pulp market has been segmented as:

SBSK (Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft)

NBSK (Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft)

On the basis of end use, the global fluff pulp market has been segmented as:

Disposable Diapers

Adult Incontinence

Feminine Hygiene

Air-laid Products

Others

Request ToC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1615

Fluff Pulp Market: Key Players

Some of the global players operating in fluff pulp market are-

Suzano Papel e Celulose

Klabin Recycling company

International Paper Company

Domtar Commercial company

Stora Enso Oyj

Georgia Pacific

UPM Raumacell

Weyerhaeuser Company

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556865366/higher-demand-for-renewable-products-will-increase-the-market-for-bio-based-propylene-glycol-over-the-forecast-period

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com