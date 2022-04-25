Lucintel Forecasts Construction Chemical Market to grow at a CAGR of 6% to 8% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the construction chemical market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% to 8% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in the chemical industry and growing infrastructural developments.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in construction chemical market by product type (concrete admixtures, water proofing, repair, flooring, adhesives & sealants, and other chemicals), application (residential, non-residential, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on product type, the construction chemical market is segmented into concrete admixtures, water proofing, repair, flooring, adhesives & sealants, and other chemicals. Lucintel forecasts that the concrete admixtures market is expected to remain the largest segment due to rising residential complexes and buildings.

Based on application the residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in the building and construction industry and increasing demand for waterproofing in residential construction.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growth in residential and non-residential construction, supported by increasing in disposal income, changing life style, and rise in urbanization.

Major players of construction chemical market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. BASF, W.R. Grace, RPM International, Sika, Fosroc International, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema, Ashland, Mapei, and Pidilite Industries are among the major construction chemical providers.

