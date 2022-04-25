Lucintel Forecasts Pyrogen Testing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10%-15%

According to the recent study the pyrogen testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10%-15% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious disease.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in pyrogen testing market by product (kits and reagents, services, and instruments), test (lal test (chromogenic test, turbidimetric test, and, gel clot test), in-vitro pyrogen test, and rabbit test), application (pharmaceuticals and biologicals manufacturing, medicals devices manufacturing, and other applications), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Kits and reagents market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the pyrogen testing market is segmented into kits and reagents, services, and instruments. Lucintel forecasts that the kits and reagents market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases that continue to boost the production of pharmaceutical, biologic, and medical device products.

“Within the forensic technology market, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology application segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising production of pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, and other biological products.

“North America will dominate the pyrogen testing market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and a well-established healthcare market in the region and stringent regulations for the pharmaceutical industry.

Major players of pyrogen testing market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Associates of Cape Cod, Charles River Laboratories International, Ellab, GenScript, Hyglos, Lonza, Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Wako Chemicals are among the major pyrogen testing providers.

Associates of Cape Cod, Charles River Laboratories International, Ellab, GenScript, Hyglos, Lonza, Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Wako Chemicals are among the major pyrogen testing providers.