Unlock Multi-Axis Machining Power with a 4th Axis Rotary Table

Shenzhen, China, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — Global precision engineering and CNC automation leader, SilverCNC, proudly announces the launch of its latest productivity-enhancing innovation: the 4th Axis Rotary Table. Designed to meet the evolving demands of modern CNC machining, this cutting-edge rotary table offers a seamless pathway into the world of multi-axis performance — increasing flexibility, reducing setup times, and boosting machining precision across industries.

With its advanced design and robust build, the new 4th Axis Rotary Table brings high-performance rotary motion to 3-axis machining centers, transforming them into powerful 4-axis systems. The product is now officially available through SilverCNC’s global distributor network.

“This launch represents a significant milestone for our business and our customers,” said Mr. Liu, Sales Head at SilverCNC. “By expanding our product line to include a highly versatile 4th Axis Rotary Table, we’re empowering machine shops, OEMs, and high-precision operations to work faster, smarter, and more accurately — without the heavy investment of a full 5-axis machine.”

With functionality suitable for a broad range of machining applications — from aerospace parts and automotive components to medical devices and complex molds — the SilverCNC 4th Axis Rotary Table is engineered to deliver industry-leading precision and long-term reliability.

About the 4th Axis Rotary Table by SilverCNC

The 4th Axis Rotary Table is a compact, high-torque accessory that allows CNC machines to rotate workpieces around the A-axis (typically aligned with the X or Y axis). This capability enables the machining of multiple faces of a part in a single setup — minimizing downtime and boosting both throughput and accuracy.

SilverCNC’s new rotary table boasts a combination of fine mechanical craftsmanship and advanced motor control, making it suitable for a wide range of manufacturing setups and materials. Its compatibility with popular machines from Fanuc, DMG Mori, Haas, Siemens, and others makes it a versatile addition to any production operation.

Key Features of the 4th Axis Rotary Table

High Torque Drive System

Precision worm gear drive with anti-backlash systems ensures smooth rotation and accurate positioning for complex tooling.

Compact and Rigid Design

Engineered with a space-efficient form factor that doesn’t compromise on durability, ideal for integration into compact machine beds.

Precision Indexing

Offers accurate angular positioning with repeatability up to ±5 arc-seconds — delivering ultra-tight tolerances.

Plug-and-Play Integration

Easy connection to existing CNC control systems via analog or digital drives — with software post-processor support included.

Customizable Center Height

Adjustable models available to fit specific rotary tables or vertical machining centers (VMCs).

Compatible with Tailstocks and Chucks

Easily pairs with manual or hydraulic tailstocks for enhanced stability during long part machining or horizontal setups.

Designed for Multi-Industry Use

The 4th Axis Rotary Table is built with the versatility modern manufacturers need. Common applications include:

Aerospace

Machining of turbine blades, engine housings, and multi-surface aerospace parts.

Automotive

Complex parts like camshafts, gearbox cases, or engine head components benefit from simplified machining in one setup.

Medical

Probing and production of orthopedic implants, surgical tools, and dental components requiring multi-face access.

Mold & Die Making

Rotational machining of cavities, electrodes, and cores without disassembly or secondary fixturing.

Education & Prototyping

Giving universities and R&D facilities advanced 4-axis capabilities for experimentation and small-lot production.

What Mr. Liu Says

“Our new rotary table model aligns with our customer-first philosophy,” Mr. Liu added. “We’ve seen a real need among our clients for an affordable, precision-engineered 4th Axis Rotary Table that bridges the gap between traditional 3-axis setups and the high cost of 5-axis machines. This solution delivers exactly that — a high-value tool that’s easy to install, easy to maintain, and capable of transforming productivity.”

Product Availability, Support, and Customization

The 4th Axis Rotary Table is now officially in stock and shipping globally. SilverCNC offers comprehensive integration support, including:

On-site or virtual installation assistance

Post-processor configuration for various CAM platforms (Fusion 360, Mastercam, PowerMill, etc.)

Tailstock and chuck kits for extended setup requirements

Custom-build options for unique applications, including dual-axis rotary configurations

How a 4th Axis Rotary Table Enhances CNC Workflow

Adding a 4th Axis Rotary Table brings numerous practical advantages to everyday operations:

Reduced Setup Times

No need to reposition or re-clamp parts for machining multiple sides. This reduces time and operator involvement, improving throughput.

Multi-Face Machining

Rotary control allows simultaneous machining of six sides or sculpting of complex curves and helices.

Improved Part Consistency

Workholding errors caused by repositioning are eliminated, reducing scrap rates and rework.

Expanded Tool Path Options

Cylindrical engraving, gear cutting, and angular feature creation become feasible with CAM optimization.

Limited Capital Investment

Offers a major performance boost without requiring a full 5-axis machine investment.

Return on Investment (ROI)

SilverCNC’s rotary tables are competitively priced to ensure quick payback — often within 3 to 6 months for active production environments. With improved yields, faster setups, and expanded tooling, ROI is realized through material savings, reduced tooling wear, and part consistency.

Partnering with SilverCNC

From engineering consultation to post-install support, SilverCNC stands behind every unit we ship. As Mr. Liu emphasized, “We’re not just selling equipment — we’re creating partnerships. When clients succeed with our products, we succeed as a company.”

SilverCNC offers technical support, repair services, spare part availability, and training resources to ensure every client extracts maximum value from their 4th axis investment.

About SilverCNC

SilverCNC is a leading provider of CNC rotary tables, tailstocks, probes, and precision accessories for the global manufacturing industry. With operations in Asia, Europe, and North America, the company is a trusted partner for machine shops and OEMs seeking advanced motion control and automation in their machining setups.

Final Word from SilverCNC

The global demand for precise, efficient, and flexible machining solutions continues to grow. SilverCNC’s new 4th Axis Rotary Table meets that demand head-on—offering manufacturers of every size the opportunity to upgrade their machines and unlock a new dimension of performance.

With a legacy of innovation, engineering excellence, and a customer-first mindset, SilverCNC is poised to become the go-to provider for rotary table solutions worldwide.

