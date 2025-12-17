RDM Industrial Products, INC: Precision And Power Combined

NEW YOK, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — RDM Industrial Products, INC is offering good quality industrial products to factories, manufacturing units and laboratories. These products are durable, strong and resilient, thus ensuring overall safety.

Products offered by RDM Industrial Products, INC

Some of the products offered by RDM Industrial Products are as follows:

Tables and workstations: The tables of RDM Industrial Products, INC are made upof high grade industrial components for additional durability, such as stainless steel and seasoned wood. This ensures that the user can use their tables for their respective purposes. This company follows strict construction and manufacturing standards. The tables are fully welded together in order to prevent breakage or loosing over time.

RDM offers a wide array of tables, depending on the requirements of their customers, such as:

  • Adjustable height tables
  • Aluminum frame tables
  • Ball transfer tables
  • Casino style tables
  • Clean laminar air workstations
  • Cleanroom tables
  • Computer LAN workstations
  • Double shelf workstations
  • Economy tables
  • Flat top tables
  • Heavy duty tables.

Cabinets and Counters: RDM Industrial Products, INC also build custom cabinets and counters for meeting the requirements of their clients. These cabinets are usually made up of strong and durable materials like stainless steel, thus making them ideal for storing valuable materials, equipment and rare specimens safely. Some of the options available in this category are:

  • European style cabinets
  • Stainless steel cabinets
  • Printed circuit board storage cabinets
  • Laboratory casework/cabinets
  • Locker units
  • Custom storage cabinets
  • Reception counters
  • Service counters

Carts: RDM Industrial Products, INC uses their vast experience and expertise to manufacture high quality industrial carts for different purposes and requirements. Their products have been designed in such a way so that clients can enjoy durability, efficiency and affordability.

The carts are made up of superior quality materials in order to ensure durability and longevity. Moreover, they are available in different designs and specifications which makes it possible for the clients to enjoy more benefits compared to the traditional options. Some of the options available in this segment are:

  • Adjustable height carts
  • Industrial carts
  • Heavy duty carts
  • Basic flat top cart
  • Packaging carts
  • Stainless steel carts
  • Peg board carts
  • Panel rack carts
  • Roll storage carts

The products of RDM Industrial Products, INC have increased the productivity of factories and warehouses as a result of which their demand has increased significantly. You can check out their products at https://www.rdm-ind.com/

About RDM Industrial Products, INC

RDM Industrial Products was founded in 1977 and incorporated in 1980. They have acted as distributors for companies like APW and Metro. The main goals of this company are quality, service and timing.

