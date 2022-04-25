Pre-Filled Saline Syringe Market 2022 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Pre-Filled Saline Syringe Market 2022

The global Pre-Filled Saline Syringe Market is on the verge of witnessing a drastic In Upcoming Years. The digital renaissance is dictating the terms for the industry. AI-powered data core is being used for delivering insights. Also, the virtual workforce is being developed with a transfer of digital skills, that too, from a plethora of innovative ecosystems and industries. Conversational AI is being deployed for helping the end-users with timely feedback. This trend is bound to take the overall industry at a greater stride in the upcoming period.

Increasing medication errors and risk of contamination in multi-dose vials are expected to boost the growth of the pre-filled saline syringes market. Pre-filled syringes offer numerous advantages and are used commonly in flushing of all vascular access devices. They prevent infection outbreaks and cross-contamination due to unit of use dose from large volume bags of normal saline and repetitive usage of multi-dose vials.

Pre-filled saline syringes are designed to prevent solution from reentering into non-sterile portion of the syringe and help to reduce contamination. These syringes are manufactured according to ISMP medication labeling and they help to reduce medication errors.

Medication error is the failure in the treatment due to under prescribing, irrational and inappropriate prescribing, or over prescribing of the medication. Sometimes, medication errors also occur due to contamination, adulteration, wrong packaging or erroneous adulteration.

All the pre-filled saline syringes are single-use devices and are not provided with any kind of preservatives. This attempt is used to save time and money of the end users and they are also incorporated with two sterilization processes, i.e., terminal sterilization and aseptic sterilization. These sterilization processes are to ensure the product safety from contaminations.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, MedXL Inc., Guerbet SA, etc and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Pre-Filled Saline Syringe Market.

Patient Safety

Patient safety is now receiving well-determined attention to increase the quality of life which increases significant opportunity for the manufacturing companies. Prefilled syringes are preferred over conventional vials, as they facilitate various benefits such as less over-filling, safe and convenient use, which increases the demand for prefilled syringes.

Prefilled syringes saline delivery is convenient for patient, who need parenteral administration on daily or weekly basis and long-term treatment. The demand for prefilled syringes is increasing as it is designed in accordance with patient acceptance and compliance. Technological advancements have made injections more user friendly and convenient to perform.

This has motivated patients & physicians to adopt prefilled syringes in chronic illness, and other lifestyle-related diseases. Prefilled syringes are mostly single use, disposable with extra layer of protection, so it is costly and prevents counterfeit. It is difficult to gain access to the primary packaging without destroying the device because of tamper-evident packaging.

According to the WHO estimates, about 30% of drugs sold in developing countries, and in some parts of Asia, Africa and Latin America are fraudulent pharmaceuticals. Packaging technology for prefilled syringe is rapidly evolving with new polymers that are less prone to extractable and leachable and which provide better protection of drugs.

Pre-Filled Saline Syringe by Product Type

Significant portion of the market has been covered by 3 Syringe type, 5 syringe type and 10 syringe type. 3 and 10 syringe type segments collectively hold a large revenue share in the market. This is due to higher adoption among the end-user segments. Moreover, the awareness towards cross-contamination, medication errors and benefits of pre-filled saline syringes over conventional syringes lead to strong positioning of these segments in the overall market.

High Penetration in the Hospital Segment

Hospitals and clinics segments pose a strong position in the market due to high penetration of the prefilled syringes due to rising healthcare concerns and changing government regulations to minimize the errors in the treatment. These end-user segments have significant portion of revenue share in the overall market.

However, continuing growth of homecare settings to reduce the hospitals stay is expected boost the growth of the pre-filled saline syringe market. Further, rising awareness among the end users to increase the patient compliance is expected to boost the growth of the prefilled saline syringes market.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Pre-Filled Saline Syringe Market Manufacturers

Pre-Filled Saline Syringe Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Pre-Filled Saline Syringe Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Highlights of the Pre-Filled Saline Syringe Market Report:

The Pre-Filled Saline Syringe Market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Pre-Filled Saline Syringe Market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

