Intubation Market 2022 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2025

This published report for Intubation Market analyzes and forecasts the marketing statistics of the product/service market on a global as well as the regional level. This detailed study Intubation Market also offers the previous historical data along with the forecast from 2022 to 2025. The assessment of Intubation Market factors gives a brief overview of the impact on the demand over the forecast period. In addition to this, the report also studies the opportunities that are available in the report at the global level. An executive summary is also provided based on the industry snapshot for the period from 2022-2025.

Rising number of surgical conditions due to trauma and chronic diseases such as diabetes, chronic respiratory, neurological, and renal diseases are expected to increase demand of medical intubation procedures, and subsequent use of intubation medical devices. For instance, increase in number of surgical procedures will have a direct impact on the sale of intubation products. According to a WHO study, in 2010, around 321.5 million surgical procedures were carried out to address the burden of different diseases for a global population of 6.9 billion.

Moreover, rising global adoption of intubation-based surgical procedures, extensive clinical research, and increasing launches of highly sophisticated intubation medical devices are responsible for the growth of the intubation market.

Persistence Market Research predicts that the global intubation market will exhibit a 5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2031).

Key Takeaways from Intubation Market Study

By product, the endotracheal tubes segment is expected to dominate the global intubation market during the forecast period, owing to high volume of surgical procedures that adopt the endotracheal intubation technique.

In terms of usage, the disposable intubation segment is expected to gain more than 3/4 of the intubation market share. Preference for disposable intubation medical devices is due to lower infection risk and convenience during intubation procedures.

Under the end user segmentation, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres are expected to collectively gain more than 3/4 of the market by 2030.

North America is the highest revenue generating market by region, due to the launch of new products with rising adoption of intubation in surgical procedures, and an increasing elderly population. North America is expected to be followed by Europe in the global intubation market.

Lack of skilful workforce to perform intubation procedures and poorly developed healthcare infrastructures in developing economies are major challenges for the growth of the intubation market in these regions.

The COVID-19 pandemic will have a short-term negative impact on the global intubation market, owing to supply chain disruptions, reduced hospital-based procedures, and hampered research & development activities by companies in the intubation market. Due to the outbreak, many companies are focusing on finding a possible treatment option for COVID-19. Manufacturing industries around the world have been hampered due to global restrictions, causing unusual technology and business model disruption.

“Rising burden of surgical procedures and technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of the global intubation market,” says a PMR analyst.

Disposable Intubation Products Dominate Market

Use of disposable medical devices in intubation and surgical procedures is increasing rapidly. Risk of infection with reused intubation devices and high cost associated with sterilization for reused products are projected to drive higher preference for disposable intubation devices. In addition, use of highly advanced biodegradable material for the manufacturing of intubation devices that facilitate the disposal of single-use intubation devices is pushing the trend of disposable intubation devices in the market.

