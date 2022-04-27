Meet Juliet Zawedde, A Social Entrepreneur Creating A Better World for The Less Privileged

Sudbury, MA, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — American based Ugandan social entrepreneur Juliet Zawedde, has made a name for herself in contributing to the well-being of others.

The “woman with a golden heart” as referred to by many, was born and raised in Nateete, a Kampala suburb.

Her hustling has taken her to the top as evidenced by her recent achievements.

Her charity organization, Juliet Zawedde Foundation (JZF) which she runs has helped huge number of people not only in Uganda but in other parts of the world.

“My main goal in life is to create a better world for the less privileged,” Zawedde says.

Throughout the COVID-19 lockdown, Zawedde through her foundation provided help to over 100 families.

Her followers on Social Media, say she is a source of inspiration.

“Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life,” one of Zawedde’s posts on Instagram reads.

Her company Convenient Home Care Services employs dozens of people from across the world thereby providing a living to many families.

