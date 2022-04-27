IEMLABs is Offering Certified Ethical Hacking in Kolkata with Placement Support

Kolkata, India, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Ethical Hackers are persons who enter a network for checking whether there is any vulnerability. With technological development, hacking and data breaching have become common these days. As a result of this, Ethical hacking has become a familiar term to many people. Hackers penetrate a network and check for vulnerabilities.

In IEMLabs’ ethical hacker training program, field professionals having 8 to 10 years of experience as Cyber Security Analysts or Ethical Hackers provide training and guidance to students. After training, students find jobs as Cyber Security Analyst or Ethical Hacker in reputed MNCs. Students acquire the skill to find out vulnerabilities in any infrastructure and provide effective solutions to them. In the certified ethical hacking course of IEMLabs, students receive training in diverse hacking methods.

Prime Areas Included in the Course of Internet Security

Internet of Things (IoT) Security

Android Application Security

Web Application Security

Network Security

The special feature of IEMLabs ethical hacking course is that they offer hands-on training through practical classes and projects all throughout the curriculum of the course. Thus, students not only receive theoretical knowledge but also get first-hand experience in dealing with or finding a solution to any kind of vulnerability.

This training procedure provides complete placement support to the students and they easily find job opportunities as Cyber Security Analyst after completing their training.

Visit https://iemlabs.com/courses/certified-ethical-hacking-professional/ for more details.

About the Institute

IEMLabs is a certified company and also a member of CII, PRSI, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, ICC, DSCI, NASSCOM, and EC Council & CompTIA. The company was set up to offer Cyber Security to the digital world so that they become Hack Proof. With technological development, most companies are now becoming digital thereby, increasing Cyber Crimes. IEMLabs has come up to ensure the security of a company’s infrastructure in the digital world, making it more secure and safer.

Contact Details

IEMLabs

Address: Unit – 601, Godrej Genesis Building,

Block EP & GP, Kolkata – 700091,

West Bengal, India

Email: iema@iemlabs.com

Contact No.: 1800-270-3002

Website: www.iemlabs.com