Ion Tuscaloosa Offers Student Apartments Near the University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Ion Tuscaloosa is pleased to announce they offer convenient student apartments near the University of Alabama. They understand students want to live an independent lifestyle while staying close to campus and have built the ideal solution to give students the comfortable lifestyle they want.

Students interested in living at Ion Tuscaloosa will have their choice of floor plans, including one-bedroom apartments for those who wish to live alone and two, three, and four-bedroom apartments to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. Each student signs an independent contract with a set monthly rate that includes Internet access, a monthly electricity allowance, water and sewer, a washer and dryer, and all furnishings. Upgrades are available for an additional fee.

Ion Tuscaloosa offers all the amenities students need to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle. Residents can take advantage of a resort-style pool, an expansive outdoor lounge, a firepit, and more. Social events are held throughout the year for residents of the complex and their friends. A convenient shuttle transports students between the off-campus housing and the campus.

Anyone interested in learning about the student apartments near the University of Alabama can find out more by visiting the Ion Tuscaloosa website or by calling 1-205-392-8000.

About Ion Tuscaloosa: Ion Tuscaloosa is an off-campus housing complex designed to offer comfortable student housing for individuals attending the University of Alabama. The complex features apartments in varying sizes to make it easy for students to share living arrangements with friends. With upscale amenities included, students can live the independent lifestyle they want.

Company: Ion Tuscaloosa

Address: 1418 10th Avenue

City: Tuscaloosa

State: AL

Zip code: 35401

Telephone number: 1-205-392-8000