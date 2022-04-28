Altus Towson Row Features Newly Built Student Housing Options

2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Altus Towson Row was built with student comfort and enjoyment in mind. Students who reside at the apartment complex can take advantage of all the community amenities, including a swimming pool, two elevated courtyards with grilling stations, fire pits, and hammock pergolas, a clubroom with a TV lounge and gaming area, a fitness center with a yoga studio, a sky lounge with a TV, video games, shuffleboard, and air hockey, and more. The apartment complex is pet friendly and includes a dog park for convenient exercise.

Anyone interested in learning about the newly built student housing options can find out more by visiting the Altus Towson Row website or by calling 1-410-296-3900.

About Altus Towson Row: Altus Towson Row is a newly built student housing complex located near Towson University to provide convenient off-campus housing solutions. They offer comfortable apartments in various floor plans to meet each student’s unique needs. Their goal is to make independent living a reality for students with convenient access to the campus.

