24Seven Commerce Launches Heartland POS and Ecommerce Integration to Offer True Omnichannel Experience

San Jose California, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Setting up your business online isn’t a luxury anymore but a necessity. Retailers should now outdo physical stores to reach out to customers beyond geographical boundaries.

To help retailers sell online, 24SevenCommerce has recently launched an eCommerce integration with Heartland POS system. This integration aims to provide excellent customer satisfaction by establishing seamless POS integration with the online stores and marketplaces. Retailers can easily sell on various e-commerce platforms like Shopify, Woocommerce, Magento, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Google Shopping, etc.

Heartland POS users can use Octopus Bridge to sync their online and offline stores, thus creating a centralized location of customer data. This bi-directional data exchange aligns crucial data like inventory, customer details, order details, and more.

Many retailers fear not setting up an online store because of the countless hours they might spend updating orders and handling products and stocks. The process is neither scalable nor time-efficient.

But, Octopus Bridge makes this quick. The cloud-based middleware automates the entire process from order placement to inventory updates, which prevent ‘out-of-stock’ situations and delivery failure. Here, any changes made in either the POS or your online store are automatically updated in another.

Octopus Bridge allows retailers to provide an omnichannel experience to customers. It helps create multiple digital touchpoints to attract more customers, even on your physical store.

Using this, retailers can adopt a data-driven approach where they understand the personal preference of their customers and upsell offers that they are most likely to buy. Such add-on deals are crucial in all businesses, including B2B, B2C, retail or wholesale.

Going online is a new way to reach an audience you might have never thought existed. But to take the jump, you must have a POS integration in place.

About 24SevenCommerce

Octopus Bridge is a proprietary software built by 24Seven Commerce which is a cloud-based platform that offers Integration-as-a-Service. It allows retailers to integrate POS with their online stores. With over a decade of experience in the e-commerce industry, 24SevenCommerce is an ultimate omnichannel solution provider for retailers and wholesale businesses to sell on both physical and online stores.

