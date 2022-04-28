Knowledge 2022 Digital Experience | Aavenir Showcases AI-driven Digital Workflows to Manage End-to-end Contracts and Obligations Using ServiceNow

AI-enabled Source-to-Pay solutions major, Aavenir is all set to showcase to ServiceNow Knowledge 2022 Digital Experience attendees (from procurement, legal, compliance, and sales teams) how to harness the power of AI-driven digital workflows to manage end-to-end contracts and obligations using ServiceNow. Aavenir products, built on NOW, have empowered organizations to streamline their procurement and contracting processes to help enhance productivity, maximize savings, and accelerate digital transformation for their business.

TEXAS, USA, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Aavenir, a premier ServiceNow partner, is proud to sponsor and participate in the most-awaited Digital Experience event – Knowledge 2022, held from May 11, 2022.

Knowledge is one of the most coveted annual global events where the best minds from the ServiceNow community come together (virtually) to take part in industry-focused keynote sessions – designed to spark actionable insights. The intuitive sessions are a treasure trove for businesses looking to digitize workspace, streamline processes, and automate and optimize customer experience with end-to-end digital workflows – powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Global Pre-sales and Product Expert at Aavenir, Vikram Chakrabarty, will acquaint the Knowledge 2022 attendees on how ServiceNow customers can use AI-enabled digital workflows to build and implement a comprehensive contract and obligation management solution on ServiceNow. Moreover, the IT, Legal, Procurement, and Compliance Teams will learn how to harness ingenious solutions such as Contractflow and Obligationflow to:

Identify and manage obligations

Track obligation fulfillment

Author vendor contracts from the clause library with clear performance metrics

Negotiate contracts with the 3rd party using their own MS-Word

Develop insights into negotiable terms

Manage vendor relationships and performance compliance.

“Enterprises that rely on manual contract management workflows struggle to efficiently track and manage their customer, vendor, and legal contracts, besides exposing themselves to business and legal risk due to fraud and failed contractual obligations. The robust Contract and Obligation Management solution at Aavenir powered by the NOW platform can help you streamline processes with timely tracking and approval while mitigating contractual obligations risks.”, says Jesal Mehta, Founder & CEO, Aavenir.

ServiceNow enthusiasts from the IT, legal, procurement, and compliance teams can register here to explore how enterprises can manage end-to-end contracts and obligations using advanced Aavenir products built on ServiceNow. During the event, the attendees will also get a chance to watch a live product demonstration of the Aavenir Contractflow and Obligationflow app.

About Aavenir

Aavenir delivers ‘future of work’ with AI/ML-powered Source-to-Pay solutions on ServiceNow. As a future-tech company led by enterprise tech experts with 25+ years of domain experience, it aims to drive operational efficiency and a competitive edge for businesses across industry verticals.

Using Aavenir ‘Built-on-NOW’ apps like Contractflow, Obligationflow, Invoiceflow, RFPflow, and Vendorflow, enterprises can maximize ServiceNow investments and capabilities to unlock productivity, seize competitive advantages, and strengthen the employee, supplier, and customer relationships.

About Knowledge 2022

The Knowledge ‘Digital Experience’ 2022 provides a global networking platform to learn, connect, book demos, and get inspired by ServiceNow visionaries, industry experts, developers, customers, and partners. The event is a great platform to discover how ServiceNow can transform employee, customer, IT, or custom-built workflows within enterprises and accelerate digital transformation.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud-based platform that delivers the ‘future of work’ with digital workflows, creates great experiences, and unlocks enterprise productivity. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/ or other countries.

