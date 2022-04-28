Excellence in Dentistry Offers Dental Implants

Gurnee, Illinois, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Excellence in Dentistry is pleased to announce they offer dental implants to help their patients restore their oral health. These dental implants are a natural-looking, long-lasting solution to replace missing teeth and restore function and health to the patient’s mouth.

When patients visit Excellence in Dentistry due to missing teeth, their team of dental professionals will conduct a thorough examination and ask the patient questions to determine whether they are a candidate for dental implants. Patients must have overall good oral health and strong bone structure in their jaws to qualify for this procedure. Once the patient is approved for the procedure, the dental team will schedule the necessary appointments.

Patients will first visit Excellence in Dentistry to place the titanium root of the implant into the jawbone. The dental team will place a temporary cap over the root to allow the area to heal. After the healing process is complete, the patient will return to the dental clinic to get the prosthetic tooth installed onto the titanium root to complete the procedure. Dental implants look and act like the patient’s natural teeth, allowing them to restore a healthy, beautiful smile and regain function for eating and talking.

Anyone interested in learning about dental implants can find out more by visiting the Excellence in Dentistry website or by calling 1-847-244-4000.

About Excellence in Dentistry: Excellence in Dentistry is a full-service dental clinic providing general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry to its patients. Their caring, compassionate team delivers personalized care plans based on each patient’s unique needs in a comfortable environment. They are dedicated to helping patients obtain and maintain a healthy, beautiful smile.

