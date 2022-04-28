Elcomsoft Phone Viewer 5.33 updated with Windows 11, macOS 12 Monterey support

Moscow, Russian Federation, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Elcomsoft Phone Viewer is updated with preliminary support for the latest versions of host operating systems. The Mac edition of the tool can now be launched on computers running macOS 12 Monterey, while the Windows edition gets full support of Windows 11 PCs. In addition, the new release fixes several data export issues reported by our users.

Elcomsoft Phone Viewer is our version of a lightweight forensic tool to help experts quickly analyze the data extracted with Elcomsoft and third-party mobile acquisition tools. Experts can view and decrypt iOS local backups, analyze the content of iCloud backups, access iCloud synchronized data, and browse through file system images extracted from jailbroken iOS devices and devices susceptible to the checkm8 exploit. The tool supports both unencrypted and password-protected iTunes backups.

Release notes:

Mac edition: added support for macOS 12 Monterey

Windows edition: added support for Windows 11

Fixed multiple data export problems

About Elcomsoft Phone Viewer

Elcomsoft Phone Viewer is a simple and lightweight iPhone backup viewer tool offering the ability to explore smartphone data extracted from a wide range of devices. The tool supports all essential features including browsing, searching and filtering, and comes with a built-in media gallery to view images and video clips extracted from mobile devices. Embedded geolocation tags are supported, allowing Elcomsoft Phone Viewer to plot the user’s location history on a map. Find more at https://www.elcomsoft.com/epv.html.

About ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1990, ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. is a global industry-acknowledged expert in computer and mobile forensics providing tools, training, and consulting services to law enforcement, forensics, financial and intelligence agencies. ElcomSoft pioneered and patented numerous cryptography techniques, setting and exceeding expectations by consistently breaking the industry’s performance records. ElcomSoft is Microsoft Certified Partner (Silver competency), and Intel Software Premier Elite Partner.