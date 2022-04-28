Growing Demand for Truck Landing Gear Market to Significantly Increase Revenues Through 2026

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Truck Landing Gear market is expected to reach US$ 364.3 Mn by the end of the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 4.7% for the period between 2018 and 2026.

A pair of truck landing gears, as the name suggests, is fixed adjacent to front end for supporting trailer after decoupling from prime mover. Also, regulations regarding reduction in emission of carbon are driving the demand for truck landing gears. At the same time, factors like corrosion can’t be ruled out. Manual cranking could result in injuries to wrists, back, and shoulders. As such, truck landing gears could be looked upon as double-edged swords.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – JOST Werke AG, SAF-HOLLAND S.A., Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group Co., Ltd., Butler Products Corp., BPW Bergische Achsen KG, York Transport Equipment (Asia) Pte Ltd., AXN Heavy Duty, LLC, H. D. Trailers Pvt. Ltd., Sinotruck Howo Sales Co., Ltd., Zhenjiang Baohua Semi-Trailer Parts Co., Ltd., haacon hebetechnik gmbh, and Yangzhou Tongyi Machinery Co., Ltd and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Truck Landing Gear.

How does the Truck Landing Gear Market Categorize itself?

The truck landing gear market, by operation, spans automatic and manual. According to lifting capacity, it’s more than 50,000 lbs, 20,000 to 50,000 lbs, and less than 20,000 lbs. Sales channel-wise, it’s aftermarket and OEMs.

Out of these, truck landing gears that carry lifting capacity between 20,000 lbs and 50,000 lbs holds the largest market share. It holds more than 55% of the market share. It’s interesting to note that the sustenance capacity of truck landing gears is between 50,000 lbs and 75,000 lbs load static condition. Coming to light duty trailers, less than 20,000 lbs lifting capacity is preferred.

Also, manual truck landing gear has been preferred over automatic truck landing gear since the last few years. However, in future, automatic truck landing gear would be preferred due to the accuracy offered therein. It is, in fact, expected to expand threefold in the forecast period. The companies like JOST Werke AG are heavily investing in automatic truck landing gears. Persistence Market Research has explained these nitty-gritties through its report entitled “Truck Landing Gear Market”.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Truck Landing Gear Market Manufacturers

Truck Landing Gear Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Truck Landing Gear Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

