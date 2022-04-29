Extending Application of Slippery Elm to Provide More Profit Gaining Opportunities in the Slippery Elm Market

Rockville, United States, 2022-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The exceeding benefits of slippery elm have made it an effective solution to tackle problems such as a cough, sore throat, stomach ulcers, and others. The slippery elm market has witnessed new products that are effectively equipped with the slippery elm owing to its endless benefits. The year 2017, marked the introduction of a new cough-relieving product, Cough Relief and TheraZinc lozenges by Quantum Health, manufacturers and providers of health and personal care products. The two premium flavor categories consist of organic slippery elm powder to deliver better relief from a cough.

Slippery Elm Market: Segmentation

The slippery elm market is mainly segmented into a source, application, end user, and distribution channel.

On the basis of source, the slippery elm market is segmented into organic and conventional sources. Slippery elm is used in the mixture of other compounds for various applications, especially in baby food and adult nutritional products. Hence, the value for conventional slippery elm is higher than its organic form.

On the basis of form, the slippery elm market is segmented into powder, capsule, and liquid form. Due to the large-scale application of the powdered bark of slippery elm in the pharmaceutical industry, volume share of the powdered slippery elm segment is higher than the liquid form segment.

On the basis of application, the slippery elm market is segmented into demulcent and protectant. Slippery elm is prepared as a poultice coat and protects irritated tissues such as the skin or intestinal membranes. Powdered bark is incorporated into lozenges to provide a demulcent action (soothing to mucous membranes) in the treatment of throat irritation.

On the basis of end user, the slippery elm market is segmented into households, pharmaceutical industry, and baby food nutrition. Among these end users, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to a gain higher value growth rate, which could be attributed to the valuable health benefits associated with slippery elm.

On the basis of distribution channel, the slippery elm market is segmented into direct and indirect. The indirect segment is further segmented into modern trade, specialty stores, medical stores, and e-Retailers. Due to the easy availability of products in modern and medical stores, these kinds of stores have a higher share in terms of volume and value sales. Due to increasing Internet penetration in the recent past, globally, distribution through e-Retailers is expected to surge the market.

