Sales Revenue Of Virtual Schools Market To Substantially Increase During Forecast Period Owing To Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries : FactMR

Rockville, United States , 2022-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ — ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

Fact.MR has recently conducted a detailed analysis on the global virtual schools market and has predicted it to evolve at a stellar CAGR of around 11% over the decade. This new virtual schools market report is equipped with all the essential information about the opportunities, risks, threats, and other factors required to make informed business decisions.

Market revenue totaled an estimated US$ 2.5 Bn in the year 2020. Demand for virtual schools in China is expected to increase rapidly at an impressive CAGR of nearly 15% through 2031.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Virtual Schools market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Virtual Schools, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Virtual Schools Market.

Taxonomy of Virtual Schools Industry Report

By Type: Private EMOs Non-profit EMOs

By End-Use: Use of Virtual Schools in Elementary Schools Use of Virtual Schools in Middle Schools Use of Virtual Schools in High Schools Use of Virtual Schools in Adult Education



What Does the Survey Say About Demand for Virtual Schools from Non-Profit EMOs?

Non-profit EMOs have not been able to adopt the virtual school trend as efficiently as private ones, and the major restraint factor is financial constraints. But this is now changing and non-profit EMOs are also increasing their footprint in the virtual schooling space.

Growth of non-profit EMOs in 2021 is expected to see a paradigm shift and adoption of the online school trend is expected to an increase over the years to come. Virtual schools for non-profit EMOs are expected to match private and for-profit virtual schools gradually over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global virtual schools industry predicted to evolve at an impressive CAGR of nearly 11% over the decade.

Demand for virtual schools increased exponentially with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Increased demand for distance education, growing online content development, and surging digitalization are major factors promoting the growth of this industry.

Demand for virtual schools in China is expected to rise at a high CAGR of nearly 15% through 2031.

“Wide scope of learning with flexibility and ease is a major feature of virtual education, which it is expected to grow in popularity as technology and awareness advances even more over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prime providers of virtual schools such as Basehor-Linwood Virtual School, Virtual High School, Pansophic Learning, Florida Virtual School, K12 Inc. Connections Education, Abbotsford Virtual School, Lincoln Learning Solutions, etc., have been mentioned in this new survey analysis by Fact.MR.

Some market developments include:

A Chicago-based instruction technology firm, Elevate K-12, is partnering with district schools in the U.S. and will provide virtual learning from grade 6 to grade 12. This offering is common to all states in the U.S. in core as well as elective subjects.

In April 2021, BYJU’S, a renowned edtech company, launched its live one-on-one learning platform named BYJU’S Future School. This is an attempt from the firm to move towards a more active and interactive learning approach.

