Sales of Remote Firing Systems Market to Record Stellar Growth During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Remote firing systems featuring long range and on-the move high first-round hit against moving targets offer unparalleled performance in the battlefield conditions. Remote firing systems are majorly equipped with blast boxes which are equipped with radio antennas and modems which allows users to operate non-electric blasts remotely and conveniently from a safe distance or chosen point-of-safety.

Furthermore, wireless remote firing capability combined with repeater devices helps in extending actual firing location and the blast area, along with parallel firing procedures from same firing point at the same time. Recent developments in mining industry such as multi-blast feature which may simultaneously remotely control several blasts may significantly reduce the idle mine time during blast operations.

Moreover, the application of advanced remote firing systems with the computer control, wireless connection, super capacitors, GPS timing and positioning, and waterproof design features attribute towards the ability to fire 100,000 fireworks for large scale celebrations such as New Year Eve, National Day, and Olympic Games, etc.

Remote firing system manufacturers are offering advanced products to meet the customer’s requirement of the systems containing a firing module with over 32 to 128 cues for small shows and maximum number of unique cues over 1,800 for special occasions with the help of remote control.

Companies: MERLIN Electronic Ltd.,Guangzhou Aifusheng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.,Livewire Pyrotechnic Systems,COBRA,PYROMATE INC.,Galaxis Showtechnik GmbH,Orica Limited,Teledyne RISI,SimpliFire, LLC,Dyno Nobel

Segments: Remote Firing Systems Market Segmented By initiating device that is Detonator, Initiation System and by its application in Military, Mining and Quarrying, Construction.

Geographies: North America (U.S., Canada),Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru),Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe),CIS and Russia,Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea),Japan,Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Growing demand for worker’s safety to avoid any accidents and more reliable firing systems are the major factors which are expected to drive the global remote firing systems market during the forecast period. Furthermore, strong demand for long cues and increasing events, theatres effects may fuel the growth of the remote firing systems market over the forecast period.Moreover, elimination of messy or faulty cables due to wireless remote firing systems, enormous reduction in working hours, short firing delay of the system, integration of parallel-operated radio systems which avoids accidental misfires, are some of the other driving factors for the adoption of remote firing systems market.However, lack of skilled labors in developing nations due to improper training, awareness towards end-users, limited investments are the factors which are estimated to hamper the growth of global remote firing systems market during the forecast period.

