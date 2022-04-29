Heavy Haulage Trucks Market is to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2031

Rockville, Country, 2022-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Introduction

Heavy haulage trucks are mainly used for transportation of freight cargo ranging from seed and grain to gravel and earthworks supplies. Present-day heavy haulage trucks offer safer, reliable, and efficient transportation of goods and are equipped with satellite tracking technology that can monitor location, speed, driving hours and other important information. Rapid growth in infrastructural development activities across the globe is one of the key factors driving the demand for heavy haulage trucks. With increasing demand for feed and fertilizers on the coattails of growing population and consumption of food, heavy haulage trucks are gaining rising adoption in agricultural sector.

Competition Assessment

Key manufacturers have been innovating and introducing premium heavy haulage trucks in view of expanding their business by catering to varying customer demands. For instance, Swedish truck manufacturer, Volvo, has introduced its new, second generation VNX heavy haulage truck. Volvo aimed at developing its VNX model in order to serve the increasing demand for extra heavy load carriers, especially for handling construction material, heavy equipment, and timber. Likewise, Mammoet has expanded its heavy haulage truck line in Spain in 2018.

By partnering with Transmodal and Arbegui, a Spanish heavy transport specialist, Netherlands-based truck manufacturer Mammoet will introduce an additional 44 multi-axle SPMTs (self- propelled mobile transporters) that can move heavy loads. Moreover, MAN is planning to launch CNG-driven heavy haulage trucks with 16 to 49 tons capacity in India for serving the mining industry, by 2018. Key participants in the global heavy haulage trucks market include MAN, Volvo, Tata Motors, Mammoet, Marmon-Herrington, Trans Lease, and Scania.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

