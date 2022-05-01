Canthaxanthin Market 2032 Provides Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Types, Development Factors

Rockville, United States, 2022-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Canthaxanthin is a colour or dye similar to the pigment that makes carrots orange. It occurs naturally, but can also be sourced by synthetic processes in laboratories. Its key usage is to lower sensitivity to direct sunlight, which is also known as photosensitivity, in people who suffer from Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP), a rare genetic disease. People suffering EPP are prone to skin reactions such as itch, rash and eczema caused due to sunlight. Canthaxanthin deposits under the skin create an artificial tan that carries antioxidant activity, thus offering protection to the skin against sun sensitivity. Moreover, canthaxanthin is used as an additive in food colouring and as an ingredient in animal feed to improve the colour of egg yolks, chicken skin and fresh water fish such as salmon & trout.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Canthaxanthin Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Canthaxanthin Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Canthaxanthin Market and its classification.

Global Canthaxanthin market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global canthaxanthin market are:

DSM Nutritional Products AG

BASF SE

Novus International, Inc.

Novepha Company Limited

Noshly Pty. Ltd.

Zipont Chem Tech Co., Ltd

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Guangzhou Wisdom Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

