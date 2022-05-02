Global Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics Market Is Anticipated To Show A Value A Shade Of US$ 1.5 Bn By 2022 End

Rockville, US, 2022-May-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Introduction

There is a need to develop novel therapeutic agents in order to fight infections. Peptide therapeutics are used to fight infectious diseases.

The global peptide based infection therapeutics market is expected to grow in the future owing to factors such as cost effectiveness of peptides, higher efficacy of peptides in managing various disease indications and infections, and can be easily synthesized owing to smaller size.

Moreover, few economic factors such as government policies for startup companies, increasing foreign direct investment, as well as higher investment in healthcare are also driving the global peptide based infection therapeutics market.

All the aspects influence the global peptide based infection therapeutics market in a positive way. North America region is expected to be the most lucrative region for the global peptide based infection therapeutics market.

The global peptide based infection therapeutics market is anticipated to show a value a shade less than US$ 1.5 Bn and expected to grow at a robust rate during the period of forecast.

Forecast Highlights on Global Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics Market

North America expected to show higher market attractiveness and domination over other regions in terms of market share by revenue. It has a higher value share and is poised to grow at a higher growth rate to reflect a CAGR of 8.4% throughout the forecast period, 2017 to 2022

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) shows the highest growth rate and poised to register a CAGR of 8.7% during the period of forecast, owing to rapid development and higher foreign direct investment in this region. Following APEJ, Europe region also reflects good rate of growth in the global peptide based infection therapeutics market

By drug class, telaprivir shows higher market share by revenue as compared to boceprevir. However, boceprivir shows a higher growth rate to reflect a CAGR of 8.2% during the period of forecast. It can be said that, even though telaprevir segment has a market share which is almost one and a half times than that of boceprevir, the boseprivir segment, could match the market share at this high growth rate post 2022, a market observation which would depend on the current growth rate of boceprivir and its consistency through 2017 to 2022 and even beyond

The online pharmacies segment by distribution channel shows the fastest growth rate and is poised to reflect a CAGR of 9.2% throughout the period of forecast of 2017 to 2022. Yet, this segment shows less market share by revenue as compared to other segments.

Market Taxonomy

Drug Telaprevir

Boceprevir Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for peptide based infection therapeutics, which would remain active through 2022. These include companies like Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Merck & Co., Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

