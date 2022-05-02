Aquaponics Market Is Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2031 -end

Rockville, United States, , 2022-May-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Small scale farming is widening its scope to include a key innovation – Aquaponics. The Aquaponics technology can be successfully incorporated into a business model for farmers as a cost saving and revenue generating strategy especially during the harsh, tropical summer months. Aquaponics is an amalgamation of fish farming and vegetable cultivation in a closed-loop water circulation system. This not only leads to considerable water savings but also increases crop yield during exceptionally dry weather.

New and advanced aquaponics systems are showcasing high-end scalability and adaptability through its prowess in turnkey, commercial farming systems. These systems are highly modular and can be uninstalled, packed, shipped and delivered at negligible costs thus enabling the aquaponics market to gain traction.

Aquaponics Market Segmentation

Aquaponics market can be segmented by components, equipment, end users, produce, and regions. By components, aquaponics market is segmented into rearing tanks, settling basin, sump, biofilter, and hydroponics. Furthermore, by equipment, the aquaponics market is segmented into grow lights, water heaters, pumps and valves, and aeration systems. By produce, aquaponics market is segmented into fish, fruits and vegetables, and herb. Aquaponics market is further segmented by region into Latin America, North America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. In regional segments, North America and Europe possess significant potential whereas Asia Pacific, and other developing markets, such as Latin America and MEA, possess growth opportunities for Aquaponics over the forecast period. Technological advancement, growing investment for natural produce, and increasing demand for organic products in Europe and North American region are promoting the growth of Aquaponics Market.

