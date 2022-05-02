Mobile Sterilization Solutions Market 2022: Global Key Players – STERIS plc, Odulair LLC, Mobile Medical International Corporation and more

New York, United States, 2022-May-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Mobile Sterilization Solutions Market 2022

With the fact that AI technology would be helping the medical professionals in the execution of daily tasks, the other side states that hackers could also exploit this technology for attacking medical systems, and stealing protected healthcare information can’t be ignored. Medical cybersecurity professionals will have an uphill task herein. This would be the direction the Mobile Sterilization Solutions Market would be going to in the next decade.

Mobile Sterilization Solutions are equipment used for sterilization or bio decontamination of various medical devices and hospital premises such as operation theatres. These equipment are essential for maintenance of required low micro-organism loads in critically important facilities where there is huge risk of contamination.

The key players in the global Mobile Sterilization Solutions market include STERIS plc, Odulair LLC, Mobile Medical International Corporation, Steril-Aire, Ecosphere Technologies, Inc, American Ultraviolet, Belimed, Vertisa, UVtronics, Moonmed, VitroSteril and Astell Scientific.

Around 5-10% of patients admitted to hospitals in the developed countries acquire infections. The risk in developing countries is approximately 2-20 times more than in developed countries. In a few developing nations, the incidence of health care-acquired infection can exceed 25%.

Moreover, hospitals in developing countries do simple disinfection of medical material increasing the risk of infections remain high. Most of the mobile sterilization equipment use gaseous sterilization method for sterilization of the facilities. Vaporised high pressure Hydrogen peroxide is the most commonly used gaseous medium to carry out the process. Some of the beneficial features provided by mobile sterilization systems include compactness, user friendly, and reproducibility, auto-cleaning and wide range of applications.

The key factor driving the market growth of mobile sterilization solutions is increased demand for rapid and on the spot sterilization of facilities due to increasing number of surgeries. Another factor adding to the growth includes rising number of hospital acquired infections (Nosocomial Infections) and surgical site infections, which have created demand for effective sterilization not only for the operational facilities but the other parts of the premises as well. Other advancements with mobile systems are their proximity to surgical sites and quick turnaround whenever there is a requirement.

The factors that may limit the market growth include high prices of the mobile sterilization solutions and their complex processes of working. Sensitivity of medical devices and their material towards chemicals and gases used for sterilization may add to limit of market growth.

Global Mobile Sterilization Solutions market has been segmented on the basis of types, applications and end user.

Based on types, the global Mobile Sterilization Solutions market is segmented into:

Closed Loop

Open Loop

Based on the applications, the Mobile Sterilization Solutions market is segmented into:

Large Area Sterilization

Small Area Sterilization

Based on the end user, Mobile Sterilization Solutions market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

Global Mobile Sterilization Solutions market is highly fragmented as there are multiple numbers of manufacturers of mobile sterilization solutions. Their main significance lies in prevention of surgical site infections and hospital acquired infections. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in 25 patients in hospitals acquires infection daily. In 2011, around 157,500 people developed infection from inpatient surgery and 75,000 of them died during their hospitalizations.

Geographically, Mobile Sterilization Solutions market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America and European countries are currently the leader of this market due to availability of high-tech innovative products. The market is expected to grow in developed countries because of rising caseload of surgical site infections. Developing countries may observe a rapid rate of growth due to presence of a huge population in need of surgery, reforming regulatory framework, availability of advanced products and support of the government in order to improve the healthcare outcomes.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

