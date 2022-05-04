Bianca: Offering the Best Memory Foam Mattress in India

Delhi, India, 2022-May-04 — /EPR Network/ — Being a prominent mattress brand, Bianca understands the role that a good night’s sleep plays in helping an individual maintain optimal health. Taking this factor into account, the leading brand deals in high quality mattresses that grant you the comfort you need for a sound slumber along with adequate orthopedic support. Bianca offers the finest orthopedic mattresses online – one of which is gel memory foam mattress – the best memory foam mattress in India.

Since its foundation in 1980, Bianca has been utilising advanced scientific technology to manufacture ergonomically correct products that care for a person’s health while enabling them to enjoy a comfortable sleep. Thanks to this approach, the self-funded, family-owned business now boasts over 10 million clients, and the number keeps rising every year. One of the superior products offered by Bianca, the gel memory foam mattress is a revolutionary introduction in the world of mattresses. Made using top-notch quality raw materials, the mattress possesses the right amount of plush, fibre, and high-density foam that lend it structure and support that helps to absorb the body’s wear and tear. It effectively contours to the shape of the sleeper’s body and eliminates motion transfer for an undisturbed sleep. Additionally, gel memory foam mattresses also absorb and dissipate excess heat for a cooling effect, which makes them ideal for the warm Indian climate.

“The raw materials that we use to make our gel memory foam mattress are sourced from only the top merchants in the market to ensure exceptional quality. Owing to the excellent orthopedic benefits it provides, our orthopedic memory foam mattress range is approved by the European Orthopedic Society. Also, we use only Swiss-KO certified gel memory foam in the making of these mattresses, which is resistant to dust, bacteria, and mites. This aids in the prevention of respiratory issues, making the mattress suitable for asthmatic people as well” says Mr. Virang Dalal, Managing Director of Bianca.

Apart from gel memory foam mattresses, Bianca also offers organic latex mattresses. From order placement to delivery, every part of shopping online for mattresses with us is guaranteed to be seamless – making us one of the best mattress brands in India.

