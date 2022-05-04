The York Offers Convenient Student Housing for Towson University Students

Towson, Maryland, 2022-May-04 — /EPR Network/ — The York is pleased to announce they offer convenient student housing options for those attending Towson University. The convenient location allows students to enjoy a more independent lifestyle while remaining close enough to campus to attend their classes and off-campus activities.

At The York, students can choose from various floor plans to best suit their needs. Students who prefer to live alone can choose between a studio or one-bedroom apartment, while those who want to reside with their friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program can opt for two and four-bedroom apartments. Each student pays a per-person rental rate to eliminate concerns about roommates who can’t pay their share of the rent. The monthly rental fee includes high-speed Internet access, water, and access to the community amenities.

The York has created a comfortable environment where students can enjoy their lives outside of their classes and on-campus activities. The community features everything students need, including a 24-hour fitness center with cardio and weight training, a gaming lounge with pool tables and video games, an outdoor terrace with a TV lounge, a clubroom with a kitchen, a podcast studio, and more. Ground floor retail is also available. Residents are invited to bring their pets along with a convenient onsite pet washing station.

Anyone interested in learning about the convenient student housing options can find out more by visiting The York website or by calling 1-703-646-7939.

About The York: The York is an off-campus housing complex serving students attending nearby Towson University. Student residents have their choice of floor plans to live alone or share an apartment with other students, helping them enjoy a comfortable, independent lifestyle. The complex includes all the amenities to ensure students can enjoy their college years to the fullest.

