Liquefied Gas Pump Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2026

Liquefied Gas Pump Market: Introduction.

Since the discovery of gases and their usability, they are employed in major industrial and domestic applications. Extraction or production of gasses take a lot of efforts and precision, over to that transportation and controlling of gasses increases the difficulties. Often gasses are compressed to liquid states in order to achieve ease of transportation and increase usability.

Generally liquefied gases possess high pressure and very low temperature, which may range from 20 °C to – 260 °C. Pumping liquefied gasses requires specially designed pumps which should fulfill its purpose and must not change properties of fluid. Also, it should be reliable enough to works at high pressure and lower temperatures for long duration.

A liquefied gas pump is a specially designed device which can increase the head level with maintaining constant pressure and temperature to avoid vaporization. Liquefied gas pumps find applications in oil & gas pipes industries, gas filling stations, gas processing units, refrigeration plants, domestic gas supply stations, laboratories, and R&D firms among others.

The liquefied gas pumps sometimes may be referred as cryopumps when they are operating on liquefied gasses having temperature below – 150 °C. The cryopumps are generally meant for pumping liquefied gasses like liquid hydrogen, liquid nitrogen, liquid oxygen, etc. The cryopumps are mostly involved in gas processing units, refrigeration units and few research and development activities.