Care For Your Body, Mind & Soul with Rexi Pharmaceuticals

Durban, South Africa, 2022-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Constantly looking for a trustworthy pharmaceutical brand that is cosmetic-focused? Rexi Pharmaceuticals is a cost-effective and high-quality brand that provides tailor-made products. All were established by a diploma graduate in the Medical Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa named Bryan Speight. Through 50 years of expertise, Bryan created a successful range of products. Bryan and his son – Ashley – launched a male aphrodisiac tablet called “Vus-Nduku” which became a national success causing their popular and successful uprise.

Rexi Pharmaceutical offerings are broadly ranged from CBD products, herbal balms, clinical products, fat burners, COVID-19 related products, kids, and tailor-made products. Their CBD products are delivered in oils, creams, serums, and exfoliate, all made from quality raw materials that offer a wide variety of benefits. CBD-based products can give a sense of pain relief, kills or slow down bacterial growth, reduce blood sugar, anxiety relief, and so much more advantages. Each batch is tested to give their clients assurance that they are provided with constant safety and effectiveness through the product purchased. There is a zero percentage of THC within their hemp oils.

Regarding their balms, they deliver both CBD-based herbal balm, as well as herbal ice and normal herbal balm. These balms carry more or less the same benefits to one another; however, the effectiveness and consistency will vary. The benefits can include the relief of headaches, body aches, pain, arthritis, and more examples would be the relief of sinus and congestion. Inasmuch, it is also helpful for colds and flu, and versatility is clearly being served. Rexi’s fat burners are delivered in a gel form and slimming salts, these products are meant to be used in a healthy way – not in a toxic manner.

Their kids and tailored product range are both body and hair-care-focused products. What is so great about their tailored products is that it is fully customisable to your hair, skin goals, and type. Giving you the ultimate product for your needs without testing product after product to get your desired results. With Rexi Pharmaceutical, you will definitely find a product that fits your needs and wants, to find out more information visit their website at https://rexi.co.za/

About Rexi Pharmaceuticals:

Rexi Pharmaceuticals offers a wide range of products that are body care-related, whether it be for pain, mental health, skin, or hair. Their products are handmade and packed, and locally manufactured by founders with decades of expertise.