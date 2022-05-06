Pipeline Strainers Market Estimated to Discern 2x Expansion by 2017 – 2025

Introduction

The pipeline strainers market is expected to exhibit substantial growth, owing to rising industrial and commercial applications. The pipeline strainers market has a product line that features automatic and self-cleaning strainers used in the industrial sector for the purification of liquids by the removal of solids. Depending on the usage, pipeline strainers are available in two distinctive categories, i.e. temporary pipeline strainers and permanent pipeline strainers.

Temporary pipeline strainers are generally designed and used for start-up applications, such as in the removal of debris and sediments from the liquid. They are used to keep solids out of certain equipment. Whereas, permanent strainers are employed in equipment that are continuously in operation, such as cooling towers, oil burners in industries and marines, industrial water service lines, and lubricating lines, among others.

Pipeline strainers are designed by the means of different types of straining media – depending on the shape and material of the pipeline strainer, they are used for different purposes worldwide. This, clubbed with rapid growth in factory infrastructure, such as in chemical, paint, fragrance, printing, food, pharmaceutical, sewage treatment facility, oil and gas, and pulp and paper industries has led to an increase in the demand for pipeline strainers.

The pipeline strainers market is anticipated to grow to a great extent in a varied range of industrial, commercial and MCE (mechanical, chemical and environment) sectors over the forecast period.